SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: 3753 Vacancies Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teacher, Apply @ssa.assam.gov.in

SSA Assam Recruitment 2020: Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) has published the notification for the recruitment of teachers in Lower Primary and Upper Primary Schools of Assam. The recruitment is being done for the post of Assistant Teacher. Eligible candidates can apply for online SSA Assam Recruitment 2020 on the official website of SSA i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in from 27 September 2020 to 11 October 2020.

A total of 3753 vacancies are available out of which 2966 are available for Lower Primary Schools, 548 for Upper Primary (Social Science) and & 239 for Upper Primary (Maths & Science) under the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission.

The posts are mainly available in remote areas of Assam and the interested candidates must be physically and mentally ready to serve in these remote areas in terms of choice of their districts.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 27 September 2020

Last Dare of Application - 11 October 2020

DEE Assam Teacher Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher - 3753 Posts

Lower Primary - 2966

Upper Primary (Social Science) - 548

Upper Primary (Maths & Science) - 239

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher, Lower Primary - At least 50% marks in Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) from recognized institutes Or At least 45% marks in Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations,2002. OR At least 50% marks in Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR At least 50% marks in Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (Special Education) OR Graduation from UGC recognized University with Assam LP- TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) from recognized institutes OR Graduation or Post Graduation* with at least 50% marks from UGC recognized University with LP- TET and Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) from recognized institutes/University.

Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science) Graduation from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) from recognized institutes OR Graduation or Post Graduation* with at least 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) from recognized institutes/University OR Graduation with at least 45% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and 1-year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) from recognized institutes/University in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education) from recognized institutes/University

Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science) B.Sc. from UGC recognized University with Assam UP-TET and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) from recognized institutes OR B.Sc. or M.Sc.* with at least 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) from recognized institutes/University OR B.Sc. with at least 45% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and 1-year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) from recognized institutes/University in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR B.Sc. with at least 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam UP- TET and 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education) from recognized institutes/University

Age Limit:

A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st January, 2020

Selection Process for Assistant Teacher Posts

The Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit

How to apply for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of SSA Assam from 27 September to 11 October 2020.

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to start on 27 September

Official Website