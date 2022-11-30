SSA Chandigarh Teacher Exam Date and Admit Card Date 2022 Released: Check Here

SSA Chandigarh Teacher Exam Date and Admit Card Date 2022: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Chandigarh (SSC Chandigarh) announced the exam date and admit card for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) on its official website i.e. ssachd.nic.in. According to the official notification, SSC TGT Exam will be held on 08 and 29 January 2022 (Sundays). The candidates can check the subject-wise schedule below:

Name of the Post Exam Date and Time TGT Hindi 08 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM TGT Science 08 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM TGT Punjabi 08 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM TGT English 08 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM TGT Punjabi 08 January 2023 from 02:30 AM to 4:10 PM TGT English 08 January 2023 from 02:30 AM to 4:10 PM TGT Social Science 29 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM TGT Science 29 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM TGT Maths 29 January 2023 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM

SSC Chandigarh Admit Card

The candidates whose exam is scheduled on 08 January will be issued admit cards on 04 January 2023 while whose exam is going to held on 29 January will be issued admit cards on 25 January 2022. The answer keys for the same will be uploaded on 10 January 2023 and 31 January 2023 respectively. The objections against the answer key should be submitted before 12 and 02 February 2023 respectively.