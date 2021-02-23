SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released @applyssb.com, Download Here

SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for attending DV, DME & Skill Test for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer). All such candidates who applied for the aforesaid posts can download their call letters through the official website of SSB.i.e.applyssb.com.

The Skill Test, Documentation and Detailed Medical Exam for the post of ASI (Steno) in SSB will be held on 8 March and 9 March 2021 at 25th BN SSB Ghitorni Post- Arjungarh, New Delhi - 110047. The candidates can download SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSB.i.e.applyssb.com. Click on SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Enter Registration ID, Password, Captcha Code and Click on submit button. The SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021

A total of 181 vacancies for the post of Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India will be recruited. The final selection list will be prepared in order of merit, category wise, after completion of Review Medical Exam.

