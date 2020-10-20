Study at Home
SSB ASI SI HC RME Admit Card 2018 out, Download Dental Technician, Pharmacist, Staff Nurse & Other Posts Call Letter here

SSB ASI SI HC RME Admit Card 2018: Sashastra Seema Bal has uploaded the admit card for Review Medical Exam for the post of SI (Staff Nurse Female), ASI(Pharmacist), ASI (Operation Theatre, Technician), ASI(Dental Technician), ASI(Radiographer), ASI(Stenographer) and Head Constable (Min). All such candidates applied for SSB 2018 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website.

Oct 20, 2020 10:36 IST
SSB ASI SI HC RME Admit Card 2018
The date and venue for SSB SI (Staff Nurse) and ASI (Pharmacist) is available at the admit cards. All candidates are advised to download their admit card followed by the easy steps given below. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully mentioned on the admit card.

  1. Visit the official website of SSB.i.e. www.ssbrectt.gov.in.
  2. Click on the SSB ASI SIHC RME Admit Card 2018 flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a new page.
  4. Enter Registration ID, Password, Captcha and click on login.
  5. The SSB ASI SIHC RME Admit Card 2018 will be displayed.
  6. Candidates can download SSB ASI SIHC RME Admit Card 2018 and save it for future reference.

Download SSB ASI SI HC RME Admit Card 2018

The final selection list will be prepared in order of merit, category wise, after completion of Review Medical Examination. Those who merely secure the qualifying marks and found medically fit, may not be considered for final selection since the cut off marks will be determined based on a number of vacancies after the completion of the whole recruitment process.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 174 vacancies of SI (Staff Nurse Female), ASI(Pharmacist), ASI (Operation Theatre Technician), ASI(Dental Technician), ASI(Radiographer), ASI(Stenographer) and Head Constable (Min) Posts. Candidates can directly Download SSB ASI, SI Staff Nurse RME Admit Card 2018 by clicking on the above link.

