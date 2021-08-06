SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021 Admit Card released, Download Here

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021 Admit Card: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a skill test admit card for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) vacancies. Candidates who have qualified for the skill test can download their admit card through the official website of SSB.i.e.ssb.nic.in.

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021 is scheduled to be held from 17 to 28 August 2021 at 25th BN SSB Ghitorni, Post- Arjungarh, New Delhi - 110057. The admit card for the same has been uploaded on ssb.nic.in. Enter Registration Number and Password to download admit card, instructions.

How to download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of SSB.i.e.ssb.nic.in. Click on ‘SSB Head Constable Ministerial Recruitment 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter registration id, password, captcha code and click on submit button. The SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 115 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Group C Non Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministerial of Home Affairs, Government of India.

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Skill Test 2021: Based on the marks of the written exam a call list of candidates list up to 15 times (category wise) of vacancies shall be prepared for skill test/typing test subject to minimum qualifying marks. In this process, some candidates declared qualified in the written exam but do not place in the list prepared for skill/typing test will not call for skill test. Skill Test/Typing Test will be conducted by a Board of officers detailed by SSB on the basis of recruitment board recruitment rules and guidelines prepared by FHQ, SSB.

Documentation & Detailed Medical Exam: After the skill/typing test, candidates numbering up to 3 times will be called for documentation and a detailed medical exam.