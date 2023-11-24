SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023 (OUT) at ssbodisha.ac.in: Check Download Lecturer Call Letter

SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the direct link to Download Lecturer call letter here.

SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the admit card for the post of Lecturer on its official website i.e. ssbodisha.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment can download the admit card from the official website. The exam will be conducted on 03 December (Sunday) in one sitting from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur Zones.

SSB Odisha Admit Card Download Link

Candidates are advised to download their Hall Tickets from the link below by using their Date of Birth and Mobile Number given in the application form. Candidates can download the admit card and appear for the exam in the admit card.

How to Download SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can download the SSB Odisha B.Ed Admit Card with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the website of SSB Odisha - ssbodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'ADMIT CARD FOR EXAMINATION FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF LECTURERS IN NON-GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES OF ODISHA (ADVT NO 02/2023)'

Step 3: Enter your details such as date of birth and roll number

Step 4: Download SSB Odisha Lecturer Admit Card 2023

SSB Odisha Highlights

Name of the Exam Body State Selection Board (SSB) Post Name SSB Lecturer (DP Post) Vacancies 1065 Exam Date 03 December 2023 Admit Card Date 24 November 2023 Selection Process Written test Interview Official Website ssbodisha.ac.in

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, career and viva voce test together. There will be a written exam of two hours duration. 150 multiple-choice questions in the subject carrying 150 marks. 1.5 marks will be awarded for each wrong answer. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 mark for every wrong answer.