SSB Odisha Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 136 Jr Steno and Jr Assistant Posts @ssbodisha.nic.in

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2020: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant in six universities of Odisha on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of SSB Odisha i.e. ssbodisha.nic.in from 01 June to 31 June 2020.

SSB Odisha Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 June 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 31 June 2020

SSB Odisha Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 136

Junior Stenographer - 11 Posts

Junior Assistant - 125 Posts

Eligibility for SSB Odisha Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant - Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university with Diploma in Computer Application

Junior Stenographer - Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university with Diploma in Computer Application and stenography with speed of 80 words

SSB Odisha Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

Selection Process for SSB Odisha Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post

Selection will be done on the basis of written test and oral test

How to Apply for SSB Odisha Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post

Candidates interested for the posts can appy online through the official website of SSB i.e. ssbodisha.nic.in from 01 June to 31 June 2020

SSB Odisha Application Fees:

SC/ST/PWD Category Candidates - Rs. 1000/-

Other Category Candidates - Rs. 500/-

SSB Odisha Recruitment Notification 2020 for Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post

SSB Odisha Online Application Link