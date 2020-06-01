SSB Odisha Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 136 Jr Steno and Jr Assistant Posts @ssbodisha.nic.in

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2020: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant in six universities of Odisha on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of SSB Odisha i.e. ssbodisha.nic.in from 01 June to 31 June 2020.
SSB Odisha Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 01 June 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 31 June 2020
SSB Odisha Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 136
- Junior Stenographer - 11 Posts
- Junior Assistant - 125 Posts
Eligibility for SSB Odisha Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Assistant - Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university with Diploma in Computer Application
- Junior Stenographer - Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university with Diploma in Computer Application and stenography with speed of 80 words
SSB Odisha Age Limit:
21 to 32 Years
Selection Process for SSB Odisha Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post
Selection will be done on the basis of written test and oral test
How to Apply for SSB Odisha Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post
Candidates interested for the posts can appy online through the official website of SSB i.e. ssbodisha.nic.in from 01 June to 31 June 2020
SSB Odisha Application Fees:
- SC/ST/PWD Category Candidates - Rs. 1000/-
- Other Category Candidates - Rs. 500/-
SSB Odisha Recruitment Notification 2020 for Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant Post