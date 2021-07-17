Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSB SI Recruitment 2021: 116 Vacancies Notified, Notification Soon @ssbrectt.gov.in

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has published a short notice for 116 Sub -Inspectors. Check Details

Created On: Jul 17, 2021 18:03 IST
SSB SI Recruitment 2021
SSB SI Recruitment 2021

SSB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs will recruit Sub -Inspectors as Pioneer, Draughtsman, Communication and Staff Nurse in Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) and Non-Ministerial Posts in the  pay level of Rs. 35400-112400.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSB Recruitment 2021 within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper on official website -ssbrectt.gov.in. It is to be noted that the candidates would be able to apply once the notification is published in the employment newspaper and on official websites.

More details on SSB SI 2021 such as vacancy-breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary and other below:

SSB SI Short Notice

SSB Website

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

SSB SI Vacancy Details

SI - 116 Posts

  1. SI (Pioneer) - 18 (Gen-8, SC-3, ST-1, OBC- 5, EWS-1)
  2. SI (Draughtsman) - 3 (Gen-3)
  3. SI (Communication) - 56 (Gen-32, SC-5, ST-5, OBC- 9, EWS-5)
  4. SI (Staff Nurse Female) - 39 (Gen-17, SC-8, ST-2, OBC- 10, EWS-2)

SSB SI Salary:

Pay Level 6 - Rs. 35400 - 112400

SSB SI Eligibility Criteria

Educational and Technical Qualification:

  1. SI (Pioneer) - Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering
  2. SI (Draughtsman) - 10th passed and ITI Certificate. 1-year experience in AUTOCAD
  3. SI (Communication) - Degree in Electronics and Communication OR CS OR IT OR Science with Physics, Chemistry and Maths
  4. SI (Staff Nurse Female) - 10+2 and Diploma in General Nursing

Age Limit:

  1. SI (Pioneer) - Upto 30 years
  2. SI (Draughtsman) - 18 to 30 years
  3. SI (Communication) - Upto 30 years
  4. SI (Staff Nurse Female) - 21 to 30 years

How to Apply for SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply through online mode on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee

SSB Head Constable Notification

 

FAQ

How to Apply for SSB SI Recruitment 2021 ?

You can apply through official website - http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/

What is SSB SI Salary ?

Rs. 35400-112400

What is SSB SI Exam Date ?

The exam will be declared in due course

What is the starting date for SSB SI Application 2021 ?

SSB SI Application Date shall be announced soon
