SSB SI Recruitment 2021: 116 Vacancies Notified, Notification Soon @ssbrectt.gov.in

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has published a short notice for 116 Sub -Inspectors. Check Details

SSB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs will recruit Sub -Inspectors as Pioneer, Draughtsman, Communication and Staff Nurse in Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) and Non-Ministerial Posts in the pay level of Rs. 35400-112400.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSB Recruitment 2021 within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper on official website -ssbrectt.gov.in. It is to be noted that the candidates would be able to apply once the notification is published in the employment newspaper and on official websites.

More details on SSB SI 2021 such as vacancy-breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary and other below:

SSB SI Short Notice

SSB Website

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

SSB SI Vacancy Details

SI - 116 Posts

SI (Pioneer) - 18 (Gen-8, SC-3, ST-1, OBC- 5, EWS-1) SI (Draughtsman) - 3 (Gen-3) SI (Communication) - 56 (Gen-32, SC-5, ST-5, OBC- 9, EWS-5) SI (Staff Nurse Female) - 39 (Gen-17, SC-8, ST-2, OBC- 10, EWS-2)

SSB SI Salary:

Pay Level 6 - Rs. 35400 - 112400

SSB SI Eligibility Criteria

Educational and Technical Qualification:

SI (Pioneer) - Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering SI (Draughtsman) - 10th passed and ITI Certificate. 1-year experience in AUTOCAD SI (Communication) - Degree in Electronics and Communication OR CS OR IT OR Science with Physics, Chemistry and Maths SI (Staff Nurse Female) - 10+2 and Diploma in General Nursing

Age Limit:

SI (Pioneer) - Upto 30 years SI (Draughtsman) - 18 to 30 years SI (Communication) - Upto 30 years SI (Staff Nurse Female) - 21 to 30 years

How to Apply for SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates can apply through online mode on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee

SSB Head Constable Notification