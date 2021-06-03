SSC CGL 2018 Important Notice Released for Recommended Candidates @ssc.nic.in, Details Here

SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the successful candidates recommended for appointment as Inspector of Posts through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 (CGL 2018) on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC is inviting option/preference of Postal Circle from the recommended candidates.

All candidates are requested to indicate their order of preference by Postal Circle in the prescribed format. The duly filled application form must be sent to this office by email at sosbp2dakbhawan@gmail.com and through speed post on or before 15 June 2021 till 5 PM, failing which it would be presumed that the candidate has no preference for Postal Circle and he/she will be allocated to a Postal Circle as per criteria of allocation.

On the basis of the results of through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 (CGL 2018), the commission has recommended 69 candidates for appointment as Inspector Posts in Department of Posts. The candidates can check more details in the PDF link below:

SSC CGL Notice Download

Also See:

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates