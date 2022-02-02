SSC CGL Final Result 2019: Important Notice Released @ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has uploaded an important notice regarding the SSC CGL 2019 Final Result on its website - ssc.nic.in. Check Details Here.

SSC CGL 2019 Final Result Updates: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has uploaded an important notice regarding the SSC CGL 2019 Final Result on its website - ssc.nic.in. According to the official notice, the appropriate action as per the following directions of the Hon’ble High Court / CAT has been taken:

“Since all four-tier examinations i.e., Tier-I to IV have already been conducted, the respondents are restrained from disclosing the result qua CGLE 2019, till the disposal of the O.A. i.e. O.A. No. 925/2021.

The results of the candidates will be kept in a sealed cover, and appointment letter(s) to successful candidates will not be issued, till such time, the Tribunal disposes of the O.A.

At the time of disposing of the O.A., the Tribunal will pass suitable directions as to what is required to be done, at the respondents’ end.

The respondents will also communicate, via a post uploaded on their official website [having regard to the large number of candidates who are involved in the examination, as adverted to hereinabove] that, their appointment will be subject to the result in O.A. No. 925/2021".

"The Commission has also filed a Miscellaneous Application before Hon’ble CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi, for early hearing of OA.No.925/2021."

"The Commission has received a large number of representations / CPGRAMS from the candidates of CGLE 2019 regarding the status of the final result of the said examination."

"The following Court cases have been filed by the candidates of CGLE 2019: i. O.A. No. 925/2021 filed by Sushil Gaur & Ors. in CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi. ii. Writ Petition No.11375/2021 filed by Sushil Gaur & Others before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi."

As per the reports, SSC CGL 2019 Final Result is expected on 15 February 2022. On the other hand, according to the candidates, the matter is stuck in the court and the hearing is to be held on 12 April 2022. In that case, the candidates are demanding the final result final by tweeting with the hashtag #declare_cgl19_result. The demand of the candidates is to request SSC CAT to preponed the date of hearing so that the court case gets over as soon as possible and their final result can be released.

SSC CGL Notification 2019 was published on 22 October 2019 and the SSC CGL Tier Exam 2019 was held from 02 to 09 March 2020. SSC CGL Tier 2 2019 was conducted n November 15, 16 and 18. The November 18 paper was easy, after which the normalization took place, so the number of candidates who gave the paper on November 18 decreased, while many increased. From this, the controversy started and some students who got fewer marks went to the High Court.

SSC Tier 3 exam was held on 22nd November 2020. Qualified candidates were called for document verification from 01 to 30 September 2021.