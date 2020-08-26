SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Exam Date Announced @ssc.nic.in for 9488 Vacancies, Check Schedule Here

SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Exam Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently announced the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 3 Exam Date on its website. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 1 and Tier 2 will be able to appear in the Tier 3 Exam on 22 November 2020 (Sunday).

Earlier, the commission had revised the SSC CGL Tier 2 2019-2020 Date which is scheduled to be held from 2 November to 5 November 2020. It may be noted that the commission has revised the exam date twice this year due to COVID-19 which was initially supposed to be held on 22 to 25 June 2020. Thereafter, the exam was postponed to be held from 12 to 15 October 2020. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Admit Card Date

The commission will release SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 3 Admit Card within 15 days before the commencement of the exam. So, we can expect SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Admit Card in the first or second week of November. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 will be held through pen and paper mode. It will be descriptive paper in English or Hindi. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks. The total duration of completing this exam will be 60 minutes for 100 Marks paper. The candidates qualify in SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 3 will be called for Tier 4 which will have computer proficiency test and Data Entry Skill Test.

Download SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Exam Date

SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 & Selection Procedure

The staff selection commission will recruit around 9,488 vacancies of Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. According to SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-2020 Result, over 1.5 lakhs of candidates had qualified for Tier 2 Exam. The final selection of the candidate will be done based on the overall performance of the candidates in all 4 Tiers.

After the final selection, candidates will be appointed for the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer Assistant Accounts, Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Sub- Inspector, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, Assistant/Superintendent and Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk under various government departments.