SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card (Out) at ssc.nic.in, Check Download Link and Exam Date Here

SSC CGL 2021 tier 3 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the offline CGL Exam Tier 3 2021. Check Direct Download Link Here.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Tier 3 Exam which will be conducted on 21 August 2022 across the country. SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card Link is available on all regional websites of the commission including SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC NER, SSC NWR, SSC KKR, SSC MPR and SSC CR. Candidates qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card should download their admit card by visiting their respective regional websites. They can also check SSC CGL Tier3 Admit Card Link in the table given below:

SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam Pattern 2021

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Exam will be conducted in offline mode via pen and paper mode as it is a descriptive type exam. There will be 100 questions which test the language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills in the English/Hindi language of the candidates. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letter, etc. in 60 minutes.

The level of the questions is 12th.

The exam is qualifying in nature. The candidate should score at least 33% marks in the exam.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official regional website of the commission. For example SSC CR - ssc-cr.org

Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-III) 2021 TO BE HELD ON 21/08/2022’

Now, you need to read the instructions

After reading the instructions, Click PROCEED Button If You Have Opted for Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar

Enter your ‘Registration ID and Date of Birth or ‘Roll Number and Date of Birth’ or ‘Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth’

Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card

Candidates should bring all the necessary documents with themselves that are mentioned in the admit card at the exam centre.