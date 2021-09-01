SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 To Release Soon @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam held from 13 August to 24 August 2021. Now, SSC will release the answer key of the exam on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. All candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Exam would be able to download SSC CGL Exam Answer Key through online mode by login into your account, once released.

The candidate shall also be invited to raise objection through online mode on ssc.nic.in. They will be required to pay Rs. 100 per questions.

SSC Result 2021 shall be announced after considering all the objections. Those who qualify in the Tier 1 will be called for Tier 2.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key ?

Go to official website - ssc.nic.in

Click on answer key link

SSC CGL PDF will be opened where you will find the link to check answer key

Click on that link and enter your login details

Download SSC CGL Answer Key