SSC CGL Result 2023: Direct Link to Tier 1 Merit List at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission completed the objection management against the answer key on 04 August 2023 for the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam. Now, the commission will release the result of SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam. The result will be announced on ssc.nic.in in a PDF format containing the details of shortlisted applicants. The result will be available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at https://ssc.nic.in/

SSC CGL Result Date 2023

SSC is expected to release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result in the month of September 2023 as commission released the results in one or two months so. The results for MTS and Selection Post 11 are pending. Hence, the result for SSC CGL 2023 is expected after the release of these two results.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 Calculate Marks

The candidates who appeared in the exam SSC CGL Tier 1 from 14 July to 27 July 2023 can calculate their probable scores with the help of SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023. Before the result, the SSC released the CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 on August 2, 2023, which candidates can use to calculate their expected scores. They can match their response with respect to the tentative answer key. The applicants can follow the mentioned procedure:

Marks of each correct answer - 2 marks.

Negative marking for each wrong answer - 0.5 Marks

arks for unattempted questions - 0

SSC CGL 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise marks required for SSC CGL 2023:

General - 30% OBC/EWS - 25% All other categories - 20%

SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card 2023

The commission will upload the score card of all the candidates weather qualified or not after the release of the merit list. The date for downloading the SSC CGL Score Card will be mentioned in the scorecard. The scorecard contains the following details:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Category

Marks obtained in Tier 1

Tier 1 cut-off

Status (Qualified/Not qualified)

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks

The exam was conducted online. There were 100 MCQs of 200 marks. Our experts have estimated the SSC CGL cutoff marks on the basis of candidates’ responses.

Category AAO/AAO Posts JSO Posts All Other Posts General 150 to 155 Marks 165 to 170 Marks 120 to 125 Marks EWS 145 to 155 Marks 160 to 165 Marks 115 to 125 Marks OBC 135 to 145 Marks 155 to 160 Marks 110 to 120 Marks SC 125 to 135 Marks 140 to 150 Marks 100 to 110 Marks ST 115 to 125 Marks 120 to 125 Marks 90 to 100 Marks

What After SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023

The candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 exam will be called for the Tier 2 exam. The Tier 2 exam will be held in September 2023.

The commission has conducted for hiring people against 7500 vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” posts.

