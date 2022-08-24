SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Submit Mains Objection by 28 August

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: SSC has uploaded SSC Tier 2 Answer Key on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the download link and objection details here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 24 August, uploaded the answer to the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021. Aspirants who attended the exam from 08 August 2022 to 10 August 2022 have been given the facility to download SSC CGL Mains Answer Key on ssc.nic.in.

They may also download SSC CGL 2 Answer Key by login into the link given below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Objection

The representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, are also invited on the official website from 24 August 2022 to 28 August 2022 till 6.00 PM. Students will be required to pay Rs.100/-per for question/answer challenge. They can submit the objection by visiting the above link. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 28.08.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CGL Registration Dates 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2021 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 11 to 21 April 2022 SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key Date 02 May 2022 SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 04 July 2022 SSC CGL Tier 2 Date 08 to 10 August SSC CGL Tier 3 Date 21 August 2022 SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date 24 August 2022

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: You will the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key PDF Link on the homepage. Click on the link

Step 3: Now, scroll download and click on ‘Link for candidate’s Response Sheets, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission for Challenges’

Step 4: Select an Examination Name to proceed

Step 5: Enter your Roll number and Password ( As per Admission Certificate)

Step 6: Check the answers

SSC conducted the CGL Tier 1 Exam from 11 to 21 April 2022 in the Computer Based Mode across the country. Lakhs of candidates are qualified to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 and SSC CGL Tier 3.

The recruitment is being done for the post of for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II and other posts.