SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (7th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (7 March): As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CGL Tier 2 was Easy to Moderate.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission successfully concluded the SSC CGL Tier 2 Examination (Day 5) on 7th March 2023 across India. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam is being held on 2nd March, 3rd March, 4th March, 6th March, and 7th March 2023. The Exam Prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis in detail on the basis of the feedback from the candidates who appeared in the exam.

One of the biggest government exams held in India, the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exam is held for the selection of graduate students in the Grade ‘B’ and ‘C’ category posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices of Government of India. The SSC CGL exam is a great opportunity for students aspiring to work in the Central Government.

In this article, we shall look at the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 to understand the difficulty level, good attempts and topics asked in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

The Tier II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 has been scheduled to be held from 2nd March to 7th March 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 is being held in 3 phases: Paper-1 (Compulsory for all posts), Paper-2 (Junior Statistical Officer JSO), and Paper-3 (Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer).

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 for 7th March 2023

Today, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam (Day 5) was held successfully where candidates appeared for Paper-1 in two shifts. The SSC CGL Tier 2 subjects in Paper-1 included Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Data Entry Speed Test.

Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review on 7th March 2023, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CGL Tier 2 was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared the overall good attempts for each section.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (7th March) Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Mathematical Abilities 30 23-25 Easy to Moderate Reasoning & General Intelligence 30 22-25 Easy English Language & Comprehension 45 35-40 Easy General Awareness 25 15-17 Easy to Moderate Computer Knowledge Test 20 14-16 Easy Overall 108-113 Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Tier 2 Review: Section-wise Analysis, Topics Asked

Mathematical Abilities

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Mathematical Abilities, candidates reported that the section was Easy to Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.

Topics No. of Questions Asked Percentage 2-3 Geometry 1 Mixture Allegation 1 Probability 1 Mean, Median, Mode 1 Profit & Loss 2 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 2 Time, Speed & Distance 1 Time & Work 1 Mensuration 2-3 Trigonometry 4 Algebra 1 Number System 1-2 Miscellaneous 7-8

Reasoning & General Intelligence

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Reasoning & General Intelligence, candidates reported that the section was Easy. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.

Topics No. of Questions Asked Inequality 1 Syllogistic Reasoning 2 Clock 2 Data Sufficiency 2 Paper Folding 1 Mirror Image 1 Embedded Image 1 Seating Arrangement 2-3 Order & Ranking 1 Blood Relation 2-3 Coding-Decoding 2 Image Based Series 2-3 Number Series 1 Analogy 1 Miscellaneous 7-8

English Language & Comprehension

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for English Language & Comprehension, candidates reported that the section was Easy. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.