SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2020 for Skill Test/DV Out @ssc.nic.in , Check List of Selected Candidates Here

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Tier III result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the Tier III exam will now appear for the Skill Test/Document Verification round. Candidates can check their result available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the SSC, the result for the result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2018 (Tier-III) has been released on its official website.

It is noted that a total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the Examination, out of which 41803 candidates appeared in the Examination.

Notification further says, “The candidates who score minimum qualifying marks, as fixed by the Commission, in Tier-III Examination will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)”. For Tier-III examination, minimum qualifying marks has been fixed as 33 for all categories."

Candidates should note that based on the marks in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, they have been shortlisted for

the next stage of examination. Details of candidates qualifying in Tier-III for appearing in

Document Verification (DV) and Skill Test/DV are available on the official website.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the various categories for different posts. Candidates can check the same with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2020





Direct Link for Short Notification regarding Cut off /Result

How to download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2020