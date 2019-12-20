SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result to be Out today @ssc.nic.in, Check Updates Here

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final result for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2017 today i.e. on 20 December 2019, as per the media reports. SSC CHSL Final Merit will be determined on the basis of total score obtained by them in SSC CHSL Tier-I and SSC CHSL Tier-II.

Earlier, of SSC CHSL 2017 results was put on hold. But, now, the SSC is releasing the CHSL 2017 final result today, after a gap of almost two years.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of the various posts such as Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in different government organizations.



How to check the SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result?

Go to SSC official website - https://ssc.nic.in/ Click on the ‘Result’, given on the homepage. Now Click on ‘CHSL’ A PDF document will appear on your screen Check the roll number of the selected candidates in the list Take printout for future reference

