SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test: Exam centre change link activated @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test: Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding the change of Examination Centres SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test. All such candidates who wish to change their exam centres can log in with their registration number and password on the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. The facility of changing exam centres is going to start from today onwards.i.e. 28 October 2020.

All candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions given in the Dashboard for change of Centre and follow them.

In view of the present situation of COVID-19, the commission has decided to allow the facility of change of examination centres to candidates of SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test. The SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2020. The facility for changing exam centres will be available from 29 October to 1 November 2020.

Download SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Notice

Exam Centre Change Link

How to Change the SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Centre

Visit the official website.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Enter Registration Number, Password, captcha and click on login. Under the latest notifications click on the exam centre change link. Change the priority preferences of SSC CHSL 2018 Exam Cities. Click on the submit button.

SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card

The commission will release SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card soon at its website. It is expected to be released in the first week of November. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of SSC for latest updates.

What’s Next?

The candidates who will be qualified in SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test will be called for document verification.

The final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in Tier-III will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.