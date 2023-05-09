SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment Notification (Today) at ssc.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Details and Other Details

SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment Notification: Candidates can check the selection process, exam dates, important dates, how to apply and other details.

SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment Notification (Today): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2023 today i.e. on May 9, 2023. The candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in on or before June 8, 2023.

Last year, a total of 4500 vacancies will be filled for the post of recruitment of Group C posts such as Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) under various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria

Graduates are eligible to apply for the SSC CHSL 2023 Recruitment 2023

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2023



SSC CHSL Exam will be conducted online. SSC CHSL Exam will be conducted from August 2 to 22, 2023.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply for SSC CHSL 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register on the website

Step 3: Now, login into your account

Step 4: On successful login, information about the ‘Basic Details’ so far filled by you will be displayed. You may edit it, if required or proceed further by clicking on ‘Next’ button at the bottom to complete your one-time Registration.

Step 5: Provide other required information

Step 6: Save the information provided. Take draft printout and review the information filled in the Registration Form carefully, before ‘Final Submit’.

Step 7: Read the ‘Declaration’ carefully, if you agree with the declaration, click ‘I Agree’.

Step 8: Upon clicking ‘Final Submit’ different OTPs will be sent on your mobile number and Email ID. You need to enter one of the two OTPs at designated field to complete the Registration Process.

Step 9: After submission of Basic information, if the registration process is not completed within 14 days, your data will be deleted from the system.