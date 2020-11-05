SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019-20 Released @ssc.nic.in: Submit Objection for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 Exam till 10 November

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Tentative Answer Key and Response Sheet for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Exam 2019-20. All candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL Exam 2020 can download SSC Answer Key from the from official website of the Commission – ssc.nic.in.

Candidate can also submit objection/representations, if any, against any answer through online mode from 05 November 2020 to 10 November 2020 upto 6:00 PM on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.

SSC CHSL Answer Key Link is given below. The candidate can check Response Sheet along with the Tentative Answer Keys and submit Representations by login into the link below.

SSC CHSL Answer Key Download Link

How to Download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to the official website i.e. https:// ssc.nic.in. Click on the link " Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019’ given in on the Home Page. A New Window/page will open where you will find the SSC CHSL Answer Key PDF Notice along with link to download Answer Key and Link to submit representations. Click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation’ Enter your Roll Number and Password Check SSC CHSL Exam Answers Take a print out of Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit

SSC will release the result for the exam after analyzing all the objections. SSC CHSL Result 2020 expected soon on official website of SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier was conducted from 12 to 16 October 2020 and from 19 to 21 October 2020 for the recruitment of 4893 Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). Candidates who will qualify in Tier 1 shall be called for Tier 2.

SSC Answer Key Notice