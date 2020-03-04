SSC CHSL Application Status 2019-20 Released for NER Region, Check Region-wise SSC CHSL 2020 Application Status

SSC CHSL Application Status 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Eastern Region has released the application status for CGL Exam 2020 on www.sscner.org.in. Earlier, SSC North and SSC Southern have released the application status for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Exam 2020. All candidates, who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment, can check whether their SSC CHSL application is accepted or rejected. SSC will activate the CHSL application status for other regions, soon, on the website of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office

SSC CHSL Application Region-wise Links are available below. Candidates can check SSC CHSL Application Link for the zone they have applied, through the table below.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Application Status Link

Name of the Region Region-wise SSC CHSL Application Status SSC North Region SSC CHSL North Region Application Status SSC Central Region SSC CHSL Central Region Application Status SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC CHSL MP Region Application Status SSC Southern Region SSC CHSL Southern Region Application Status SSC Eastern Region SSC CHSL Eastern Region Application Status SSC North Western Region SSC CHSL North Western Region Application Status SSC Western Region SSC CHSL Western Region Application Status SSC North Eastern Region SSC CHSL North Eastern Region Application Status SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC CHSL Kerala Karnataka Application Status

Candidates, whose SSC CHSL 2019 Application is accepted, can download SSC CHSL Admit Card from SSC official website. Candidates can check SSC CHSL Admit Card Updates through the link below.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019-20 Updates

SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 March to 27 March 2020. There will be 25 questions in each section including General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Candidates will be given 60 minutes i.e. 1 hour to complete the test. Negative marking will be done of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.