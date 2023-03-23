SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 Released : Check details here like how to view and download PDFs of the Admit Card from the concerned SSC Regional Websites. Also Get Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for SSC CHSL 2021 Document Verification. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL 2021 and cleared the exam can check and download their DV Admit Cards from the official regional websites of SSC.

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

The document verification dates are given in the table below:

SSC Region Document Verification Dates Central Region 26 March-6 April 2023 Western Region 28 March-31 March 2023 Madhya Pradesh Region 27 March-6 April 2023 North West Region 27 March-31 march 2023 KKR Region 28 March-31 March 2023

How to download SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021?

Candidates can download the Admit Card by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Regional Websites of SSC. Links given in table below:

Region Official Website Karnataka Kerala Region at http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ Southern Region Chennai http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ Eastern Region Kolkata https://www.sscer.org/ North East Region https://www.sscner.org.in/en/ Western Region https://www.sscwr.net/ Madhya Pradesh Region https://www.sscmpr.org/ Central Region https://www.ssc-cr.org/ North West Region https://www.sscnwr.org/

Step 2: Go to the SSC CHSL 2021 Admit Cards section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled - “Download Document Verification Call Letter of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021”

Step 4: Enter details like Registration ID/Roll No. and Date of Birth and click submit.

Step 5: A PDF of Admit Card will open

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 via name and roll number.

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct links given below.

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for KK Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam DV Admit Card for East Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Hall Ticket 2021 for West Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for Central Region

Direct Link Download the SSC CHSL 2021 DV Hall Ticket for NW Region



The SSC CHSL 2021 SKill Test Result was declared on 20 March 2023 and a total of 16160 were shortlisted to appear for document verification round. In the DV round, the documents provided by the candidates will be verified thoroughly. Based on the performance of the candidates in the Skill Test and after clearing the documents verification, final selections will be made. The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC CHSL 2021 will get postings like Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk etc.