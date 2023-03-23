JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 Released: Check details here like how to view and download PDFs of the  Admit Card from the concerned SSC Regional Websites. Also Get Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets. 

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 OUT
SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 OUT

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for SSC CHSL 2021  Document Verification.  Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL 2021 and cleared the exam can check and download their DV Admit Cards from the official regional  websites of SSC.

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

The document verification dates are given in the table below:

SSC Region

Document Verification Dates

Central Region

26 March-6 April 2023

Western Region

28 March-31 March 2023

Madhya Pradesh Region

27 March-6 April 2023

North West Region

27 March-31 march 2023

KKR Region

28 March-31 March 2023

How to download SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021?

Candidates can download the Admit Card by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Regional Websites of SSC. Links given in table below:

Region 

Official Website

Karnataka Kerala Region at

http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ 

Southern Region Chennai

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ 

Eastern Region Kolkata 

https://www.sscer.org/ 

North East Region 

https://www.sscner.org.in/en/ 

Western Region

https://www.sscwr.net/ 

Madhya Pradesh Region

https://www.sscmpr.org/ 

Central Region

https://www.ssc-cr.org/ 

North West Region

https://www.sscnwr.org/ 

Step 2: Go to the SSC CHSL 2021 Admit Cards section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled - “Download Document Verification Call Letter of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021”

Step 4: Enter details like Registration ID/Roll No. and Date of Birth and click submit.

Step 5: A PDF of Admit Card will open

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 via name and roll number.

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct links given below.

Direct Link  to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for KK Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam DV Admit Card  for East Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Hall Ticket 2021  for West Region

Direct Link  to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021  for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for Central Region

Direct Link Download the SSC CHSL 2021  DV Hall Ticket for NW Region


The SSC CHSL 2021 SKill Test Result was declared on 20 March 2023 and a total of 16160 were shortlisted to appear for document verification round. In the DV round, the  documents provided by the candidates will be verified thoroughly. Based on the performance of the candidates in the Skill Test and after clearing the documents verification, final selections will be made. The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC CHSL 2021  will get postings like Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk etc.

FAQ

What are the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 document verification dates?

The Document Verification will start from 26 march 2023.

When will the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 be released?

The release date for the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 is 22 march 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official regional website or from the direct link in the article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next