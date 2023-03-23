SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for SSC CHSL 2021 Document Verification. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL 2021 and cleared the exam can check and download their DV Admit Cards from the official regional websites of SSC.
SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021: Important Dates
The document verification dates are given in the table below:
|
SSC Region
|
Document Verification Dates
|
Central Region
|
26 March-6 April 2023
|
Western Region
|
28 March-31 March 2023
|
Madhya Pradesh Region
|
27 March-6 April 2023
|
North West Region
|
27 March-31 march 2023
|
KKR Region
|
28 March-31 March 2023
How to download SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021?
Candidates can download the Admit Card by following the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the Official Regional Websites of SSC. Links given in table below:
|
Region
|
Official Website
|
Karnataka Kerala Region at
|
http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/
|
Southern Region Chennai
|
http://www.sscsr.gov.in/
|
Eastern Region Kolkata
|
https://www.sscer.org/
|
North East Region
|
https://www.sscner.org.in/en/
|
Western Region
|
https://www.sscwr.net/
|
Madhya Pradesh Region
|
https://www.sscmpr.org/
|
Central Region
|
https://www.ssc-cr.org/
|
North West Region
|
https://www.sscnwr.org/
Step 2: Go to the SSC CHSL 2021 Admit Cards section on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled - “Download Document Verification Call Letter of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021”
Step 4: Enter details like Registration ID/Roll No. and Date of Birth and click submit.
Step 5: A PDF of Admit Card will open
Step 6: Download the PDF and check your SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 via name and roll number.
SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021: Direct Link
Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct links given below.
Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for KK Region
Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam DV Admit Card for East Region
Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Hall Ticket 2021 for West Region
Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for Madhya Pradesh Region
Direct Link to Download the SSC CHSL DV Admit Card 2021 for Central Region
Direct Link Download the SSC CHSL 2021 DV Hall Ticket for NW Region
The SSC CHSL 2021 SKill Test Result was declared on 20 March 2023 and a total of 16160 were shortlisted to appear for document verification round. In the DV round, the documents provided by the candidates will be verified thoroughly. Based on the performance of the candidates in the Skill Test and after clearing the documents verification, final selections will be made. The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC CHSL 2021 will get postings like Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk etc.