SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 Declared @ssc.nic.in: Download PDF Here

SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 Declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the CHSL 2020 Final Result on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The commission recommended 4685 candidates for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA), Junior Passport Assistant(JPA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates who appeared in the Document Verification (DV) on 18 October 2022 can download SSC CHSL Result and check the list of recommended candidates.
SSC CHSL Final Result Download Link
According to the official result notice, "The details regarding the Notice of Examination, final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in ‘DV and Tier-III (Skill Test)’ have been made on the basis of performance of candidates in ‘Tier-I +Tier-II’ Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification, subject to fulfilling the required standards."
Aspirants can check the Category wise break-up of the selected candidates selected for the posts of LDC/ JSA/ JPA, PA/SA and DEO along with the marks obtained by the last selected candidates in the PDF link given below:
SSC CHSL Final Result Details
SSC CHSL Final Marks 2020
The marks of the candidates will be released on 14 December 2022 on the website of SSC. The candidates are required to download SSC CHSL before 28 December 2022 by logging-in through their Registered ID and password
How to Download SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 ?
- Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in
- Go to ‘Result’ Section and then to ‘CHSL’ tab
- Now, click on the result link available against ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2020 (Final Result): List of candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA, PA/SA and DEO’
- Download SSC CHSL Final Result PDF
- Check details of selected candidates