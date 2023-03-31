SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in: Check Direct Download Link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 is available on the official website of SSC. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Answer Key from this page.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission, on March 31, uploaded the answer key and response sheet for the CHSL Exam 2023 conducted from March 9 to 21 2023. The direct link to download SSC CHSL Answer Key is available on the website of the commission.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can also raise objections, in case, they find any answer invalid. The objection link is available from 31 March to 03 April 2023. SSC Answer Key and Objection can be submitted by login into the official website.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Steps to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download SSC CHSL Answer Key from the official website of the commission by following the steps provided in this article.

Go to the website of the commission On the homepage, you are required to click on the answer key link After that, SSC CHSL Answer Key PDF will be opened on your screen You will find the response sheet link and answer key link at the end of the page Now, log in using your details Download SSC Answer Key

This answer key will help candidates to calculate their expected scores in the exam.

SSC will prepare the result of all the candidates will be prepared based on objections which will be submitted by the candidate. Those who qualify for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be called to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023.