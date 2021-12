SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 for CR @ssc-cr.org, Exam on 8 Jan 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card has been released on SSC Regional Websites. Check Download Links and Exam Details Here.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has released the admit card of Tier 2 Exam, to be held on 08 January 2022, for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts 2020. Those who have qualified in SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam can download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card from the official website - ssc-cr.org. It is to be noted that SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card Link for NR, WR, SR, NER, NWR, KKR shall also be uploaded soon on the official websites.

Candidates can directly download CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card through the table below:

SSC Region SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card Region-wise Download Link SSC Websites SSC Central Region SSC Central Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Region SSC North Region CHSL Tire 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC Eastern Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC North Western Region SSC North Western Region CHSL Tire 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Southern Region SSC Southern Region CHSLTier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Western Region SSC Western Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the respective SSC Region for which you have applied.

Step 2: Click on the link given for the admit card ‘ STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) PAPER-II EXAM. 2020 TO BE HELD ON 09/01/2022’.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your details.

Step 4: Download SSC CHSL 2 Admit Card.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Pattern

It is an offline descriptive type-test of 100 Marks. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks. Candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test on the following topics:

Subject Word Limit Essay Writing 200 - 250 Approx Letter/Application Writing 150-200 Approx

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II are 33%.