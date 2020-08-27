SSC CHSL Tier 2 Revised Result 2018 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download List of 4559 Additional Selected Candidates for Skill Test

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Revised Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised result of Tier 2 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 for the post of DEO (CAG and other than CAG) and for the post of LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA. As per the notice, “Some of the candidates of the aforementioned examination had requested the Commission for revisiting the decision of their disqualification under Unfair Means (UFM). The Commission constituted a Committee of Experts to examine the matter and give its recommendations. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the Commission has finally decided to give one-time exemption to 4559 candidates who had been disqualified”. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Additional Result 2020 from the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in or directly through the link below.

Out of 4559, 3 candidates are qualified for appearing in Skill Test (i.e. DEST) for the post of DEO (Other than CAG), 210 for for appearing in Skill Test (i.e. DEST) for the post of DEO in CAG and 4430 candidates for appearing in Typing Test for the posts of LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA on the basis of total marks scored by the candidates in Tier-I & Tier-II. The candidates can check details of shortlisted candidates through the link below:

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Revised Result Download

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Revised Result Notice

The candidates shall be informed about SSC CHSL Skill Test details such as date, time and venue in due course. They

The marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the exam will be made available on 02 September 2020 on the website of the Commission.

Earlier, the commission had released CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 and Cut off marks, on its official website, on 25 February 2020. A total of 32600 candidates have been qualified for the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) by the commission.SSC CHSL 2 exam was conducted on 29 September 2019.