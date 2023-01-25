JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

SSC CPO PST PET Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Physical Call Letter Download Link Here

SSC CPO PST PET Admit Card 2023 has been released on KKR, NER, ER and NWR regions. Candidates can check the download link here.

SSC CPO PST PET Admit Card 2023 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) on the wbsite of Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR), North East Region (NER), Eastern Region (ER) and North Western Region (NWR) i.e.ssckkr.kar.nic.in, sscner.org.in, sscer.org and sscnwr.org. Those who qualified in the online exam are requested to download SSC CPO Admit Card by visiting the official website.

The candidates can download SSC CPO Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below:

SSC KKR CPO PST PET Admit Card Download Link - Click Here
SSC NER CPO PST PET Admit Card Download Link - Click Here
SSC ER CPO PST PET Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

SSC NWR CPO PST PET Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

SSC CPO Physical Admit Card shall be released for other regions in due course of time.

How to Download SSC CPO PST PET Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC Region. For example - SSC Karnataka

Step 2: Click on the admit card link "Click here to download e-Admit Card for PST/PET of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 to be held from 30/01/2023 to 04/02/2023 (Uploaded on 25/01/2023)"

Step 3: Fetch your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Download SSC CPO Call Letter

SSC CPO Physical 2023: Check SSC CPO PET PST Details

Activity

Male

Female

Race

100 meters race in 16 seconds

100 metres race in 18 seconds

1.6 Kms race in 6.5 minutes

800 metres race in 4 minutes

Long Jump

3.65 metres in 3 chances

2.7 metres in 3 chances

High Jump

1.2 metres in 3 chances

0.9 metres in 3 chances

Shot put (16 Lbs):

4.5 metres in 3 chance

 

SSC CPO Exam was held from 09 to 11 November 2022 and the result was declared on 27 December 2023. According to the result, around 63945 male candidates qualified and 4419 female candidates qualified.

