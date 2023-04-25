SSC CPO Salary 2023: Check salary after 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

SSC CPO Salary 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year, conducts the open competitive examination for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The selection process includes stages i.e Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Aspirants peparing to appear in the examination to be recruited as SI in Delhi Police and CAPF can go through the detailed salary and allowances details for all the posts to know about the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. However, Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police carries a pay scale of level-6  and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

In this article, we will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for CPO aspirants.

SSC CPO Salary In Hand

The candidates selected for SSC CPO posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 35,400 and a gross salary of Rs 47,496. However, the SSC CPO in-hand salary is determined by this formulae i.e gross salary minus all deductions. Thus, the SSC CPO monthly salary would be around Rs 41,231. Below, we have shared the grade pay, pay scale, and salary in hand in detail:

SSC CPO Post

Group

SSC CPO Grade Pay

SSC CPO In-hand Salary

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted

Rs 4200

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Sub-Inspector in CAPF

Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial

Rs 4200

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF

Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted 

Rs 2800

Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

SSC CPO Salary During Training

The salary of the Sub-Inspector in all CAPFs and Delhi Police are similar. However, the SSC CPO salary received during the training period is less than what is actually paid. Upon the successful completion of training, the salary is increased.

For Sub-Inspectors

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:

Post

CAPFs

Basic

DA @ 17%

Mess Allowances

Washing Allowances

Deductions - NPS
(10% of Basic+DA)

Total (In-hand Salary)

Sub-Inspectors

Delhi Police

35400

6018

3033

450

4142

40759

BSF

ITBP

CISF

CRPF
 

For Assistant Sub-Inspector

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Assistant Sub-Inspector in a detailed manner:

Post

CAPFs

Basic

DA @ 17%

Mess Allowances

Washing Allowances

Deductions - NPS
(10% of Basic+DA)

Total (In-hand Salary)

Assistant Sub-Inspectors

CISF

29,200

4,964

3033

450

3,416

34,231

SSC CPO SI Salary After Training

After the completion of training, the SSC CPO salary per month for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/CAPFs usually depends on the job location of the candidates. One of the main reasons behind this is variation in HRA and TA as per the city. However, the SSC CPO salary after training is more than what they receive during the training period. Have a look at the category-wise salary of SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police/CAPF given below.

For SI in Delhi Police/CAPF

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary after the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:

Basic/Allowances

X City

Y City

Z city

Basic Salary 

35400

35400

35400

DA

6018 (17% of basic)

6018 (17% of basic)

6018 (17% of basic)

HRA

8496 (24% of basic)

5664 (16% of basic)

2832 (8% of basic)

TA

3600

1800

1800

DA On TA

612

306

306

Gross Salary

54126

49188

46356

NPS

4142

4142

4142

CGHS

250

250

250

CGEGIS

30

30

30

Total Deductions

4422

4422

4422

In-Hand Salary

49704

44766

41934

For Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Salary 

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary after the training period of Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF in a detailed manner:

Basic/Allowances

X City

Y City

Z city

Basic Salary 

29,200

29,200

29,200

DA

4,964 (17% of basic)

4,964 (17% of basic)

4,964 (17% of basic)

HRA

7,008 (24% of basic)

4,672 (16% of basic)

2,336 (8% of basic)

TA

3600

1800

1800

Other Extra Allowances 

500 to 700

500 to 700

500 to 700

Gross Salary

45,272 to
45, 472

41,136 to
41, 336

38,800 to 40,000

NPS

3,416

3,416

3,416

CGHS

250

250

250

CGEGIS

30

30

30

Total Deductions

3,696

3,696

3,696

In-Hand Salary

41,576 to 41,776

37,440 to 37,640

41934 to 35,384

SSC CPO Allowances

From the table for gross salary above, we can see that selected candidates will also be eligible for different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the perks & allowances offered shared below:

  • House Rental Allowance (HRA)
  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • Travelling Allowance (TA)
  • Diet Allowance/ Ration Money
  • Children Education Allowance
  • Hostel Subsidy
  • Dress Allowance
  • Risk/ Hardship Allowance
  • Special Duty Allowances
  • Hair Cutting Allowances
  • Non-practising Allowances (Only for Medical Officials)
  • Training Allowances
  • Island Special Duty Allowances
  • Detachment Allowances
  • HP CA Allowances
  • Soap Toilet Allowances
  • Medal Allowances
  • Cash Handling Allowances
  • Nursing Allowances

SSC CPO Salary Slip

The SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) is one of the most lucrative and prestigious jobs in the country. Along with huge career scope and job security, this post offers an attractive SSC CPO salary which ranges between Rs. 40,000 to 50,000, depending upon the posting area. With this, the employees also receive the SSC CPO Salary slips for their respective posts at the end of every month. 

SSC CPO Job Profile

Each post comes with a different salary, perks, job profile, and numerous allowances. However, the selected candidates are assigned different roles and responsibilities as per the level of their post. Have a look at the table to know the post-wise SSC CPO Job Profile shared below:

Post Name

SSC CPO Job Profile

Sub-Inspector

To maintain Law and order.

To arrest criminals with or without a warrant.

To issue notice to an individual to submit documents needed for the investigation.

CAPFs

Border Security Forces (BSF)

To prevent all the crimes and illegal refugees across the border.

To safeguard the area of the India and Pakistan border.

To spread a sense of security awareness among the citizens of India.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

To control riots and Naxal activities across the nation.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

To safeguard the border from any violations.

To prevent illegal immigration, smuggling, and anti-national actions across the border.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

To safeguard the borders between India & Nepal and India & Bhutan.

To prevent cross-border criminal activity such as smuggling and related actions.

CISF

To provide security to the  PSU, government establishments, and state-controlled infrastructures.

To protect government-based infrastructure projects and industrial units.

SSC CPO Career Growth

Upon completing the fixed number of service periods, the SSC CPO becomes eligible to appear in the internal and promotional exams. After clearing this exam, they are promoted to high-level posts. The promotion hierarchy for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI job profile is shared below:

  • Sub Inspector
  • Inspector
  • Senior Inspector
  • ACP
  • DCP
  • Additional CP
  • Joint CP
  • Special Commissioner
  • Commissioner

FAQ

What is the salary of an SSC CPO per month?

The candidates selected for the Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs and Delhi Police will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/- in level 6. However, the candidates selected for the Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF will receive an SSC CPO in hand salary in the pay scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Which is the highest paid post under SSC CPO as per the SSC CPO Salary?

The highest-paid post under the SSC CPO salary structure is the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector. In this blog, we have shared the complete salary structure and allowances under different cities for all the posts.

What are the allowances offered in the SSC CPO posts?

Some allowances include House Rental Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travelling Allowance (TA), Diet Allowance/ Ration Moneyare offered along with the basic pay.

What is the job profile of the SSC CPO Sub Inspector Post?

The candidates selected for the post of Sub-Inspector under the SSC CPO job profile are required to maintain Law and order, arrest criminals with or without a warrant, and issue notice to an individual to submit documents needed for the investigation.

