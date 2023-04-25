SSC CPO Salary 2023: Check salary after 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

SSC CPO salary after 7th pay commission: Check out the pay scale along with post-wise salary here along with various allowances.

Get All Details About SSC CPO Salary Here.

SSC CPO Salary 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year, conducts the open competitive examination for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The selection process includes stages i.e Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Aspirants peparing to appear in the examination to be recruited as SI in Delhi Police and CAPF can go through the detailed salary and allowances details for all the posts to know about the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. However, Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

In this article, we will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for CPO aspirants.

SSC CPO Salary In Hand

The candidates selected for SSC CPO posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 35,400 and a gross salary of Rs 47,496. However, the SSC CPO in-hand salary is determined by this formulae i.e gross salary minus all deductions. Thus, the SSC CPO monthly salary would be around Rs 41,231. Below, we have shared the grade pay, pay scale, and salary in hand in detail:

SSC CPO Post Group SSC CPO Grade Pay SSC CPO In-hand Salary Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Rs 4200 Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 Sub-Inspector in CAPF Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial Rs 4200 Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Rs 2800 Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

SSC CPO Salary During Training

The salary of the Sub-Inspector in all CAPFs and Delhi Police are similar. However, the SSC CPO salary received during the training period is less than what is actually paid. Upon the successful completion of training, the salary is increased.

For Sub-Inspectors

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:

Post CAPFs Basic DA @ 17% Mess Allowances Washing Allowances Deductions - NPS

(10% of Basic+DA) Total (In-hand Salary) Sub-Inspectors Delhi Police 35400 6018 3033 450 4142 40759 BSF ITBP CISF CRPF

For Assistant Sub-Inspector

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Assistant Sub-Inspector in a detailed manner:

Post CAPFs Basic DA @ 17% Mess Allowances Washing Allowances Deductions - NPS

(10% of Basic+DA) Total (In-hand Salary) Assistant Sub-Inspectors CISF 29,200 4,964 3033 450 3,416 34,231

SSC CPO SI Salary After Training

After the completion of training, the SSC CPO salary per month for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/CAPFs usually depends on the job location of the candidates. One of the main reasons behind this is variation in HRA and TA as per the city. However, the SSC CPO salary after training is more than what they receive during the training period. Have a look at the category-wise salary of SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police/CAPF given below.

For SI in Delhi Police/CAPF

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary after the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:

Basic/Allowances X City Y City Z city Basic Salary 35400 35400 35400 DA 6018 (17% of basic) 6018 (17% of basic) 6018 (17% of basic) HRA 8496 (24% of basic) 5664 (16% of basic) 2832 (8% of basic) TA 3600 1800 1800 DA On TA 612 306 306 Gross Salary 54126 49188 46356 NPS 4142 4142 4142 CGHS 250 250 250 CGEGIS 30 30 30 Total Deductions 4422 4422 4422 In-Hand Salary 49704 44766 41934

For Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Salary

Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary after the training period of Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF in a detailed manner:

Basic/Allowances X City Y City Z city Basic Salary 29,200 29,200 29,200 DA 4,964 (17% of basic) 4,964 (17% of basic) 4,964 (17% of basic) HRA 7,008 (24% of basic) 4,672 (16% of basic) 2,336 (8% of basic) TA 3600 1800 1800 Other Extra Allowances 500 to 700 500 to 700 500 to 700 Gross Salary 45,272 to

45, 472 41,136 to

41, 336 38,800 to 40,000 NPS 3,416 3,416 3,416 CGHS 250 250 250 CGEGIS 30 30 30 Total Deductions 3,696 3,696 3,696 In-Hand Salary 41,576 to 41,776 37,440 to 37,640 41934 to 35,384

SSC CPO Allowances

From the table for gross salary above, we can see that selected candidates will also be eligible for different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the perks & allowances offered shared below:

House Rental Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Travelling Allowance (TA)

Diet Allowance/ Ration Money

Children Education Allowance

Hostel Subsidy

Dress Allowance

Risk/ Hardship Allowance

Special Duty Allowances

Hair Cutting Allowances

Non-practising Allowances (Only for Medical Officials)

Training Allowances

Island Special Duty Allowances

Detachment Allowances

HP CA Allowances

Soap Toilet Allowances

Medal Allowances

Cash Handling Allowances

Nursing Allowances

SSC CPO Salary Slip

The SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) is one of the most lucrative and prestigious jobs in the country. Along with huge career scope and job security, this post offers an attractive SSC CPO salary which ranges between Rs. 40,000 to 50,000, depending upon the posting area. With this, the employees also receive the SSC CPO Salary slips for their respective posts at the end of every month.

SSC CPO Job Profile

Each post comes with a different salary, perks, job profile, and numerous allowances. However, the selected candidates are assigned different roles and responsibilities as per the level of their post. Have a look at the table to know the post-wise SSC CPO Job Profile shared below:

Post Name SSC CPO Job Profile Sub-Inspector To maintain Law and order. To arrest criminals with or without a warrant. To issue notice to an individual to submit documents needed for the investigation. CAPFs Border Security Forces (BSF) To prevent all the crimes and illegal refugees across the border. To safeguard the area of the India and Pakistan border. To spread a sense of security awareness among the citizens of India. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) To control riots and Naxal activities across the nation. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) To safeguard the border from any violations. To prevent illegal immigration, smuggling, and anti-national actions across the border. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) To safeguard the borders between India & Nepal and India & Bhutan. To prevent cross-border criminal activity such as smuggling and related actions. CISF To provide security to the PSU, government establishments, and state-controlled infrastructures. To protect government-based infrastructure projects and industrial units.

SSC CPO Career Growth

Upon completing the fixed number of service periods, the SSC CPO becomes eligible to appear in the internal and promotional exams. After clearing this exam, they are promoted to high-level posts. The promotion hierarchy for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI job profile is shared below: