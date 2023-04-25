SSC CPO Salary 2023: Check salary after 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

SSC CPO Salary 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year, conducts the open competitive examination for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The selection process includes stages i.e Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Aspirants peparing to appear in the examination to be recruited as SI in Delhi Police and CAPF can go through the detailed salary and allowances details for all the posts to know about the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. However, Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.
In this article, we will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for CPO aspirants.
SSC CPO Salary In Hand
The candidates selected for SSC CPO posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 35,400 and a gross salary of Rs 47,496. However, the SSC CPO in-hand salary is determined by this formulae i.e gross salary minus all deductions. Thus, the SSC CPO monthly salary would be around Rs 41,231. Below, we have shared the grade pay, pay scale, and salary in hand in detail:
|
SSC CPO Post
|
Group
|
SSC CPO Grade Pay
|
SSC CPO In-hand Salary
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police
|
Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted
|
Rs 4200
|
Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400
|
Sub-Inspector in CAPF
|
Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial
|
Rs 4200
|
Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF
|
Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted
|
Rs 2800
|
Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300
SSC CPO Salary During Training
The salary of the Sub-Inspector in all CAPFs and Delhi Police are similar. However, the SSC CPO salary received during the training period is less than what is actually paid. Upon the successful completion of training, the salary is increased.
For Sub-Inspectors
Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:
|
Post
|
CAPFs
|
Basic
|
DA @ 17%
|
Mess Allowances
|
Washing Allowances
|
Deductions - NPS
|
Total (In-hand Salary)
|
Sub-Inspectors
|
Delhi Police
|
35400
|
6018
|
3033
|
450
|
4142
|
40759
|
BSF
|
ITBP
|
CISF
|
CRPF
For Assistant Sub-Inspector
Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Assistant Sub-Inspector in a detailed manner:
|
Post
|
CAPFs
|
Basic
|
DA @ 17%
|
Mess Allowances
|
Washing Allowances
|
Deductions - NPS
|
Total (In-hand Salary)
|
Assistant Sub-Inspectors
|
CISF
|
29,200
|
4,964
|
3033
|
450
|
3,416
|
34,231
SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Books, Preparation Strategy Here
SSC CPO SI Salary After Training
After the completion of training, the SSC CPO salary per month for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/CAPFs usually depends on the job location of the candidates. One of the main reasons behind this is variation in HRA and TA as per the city. However, the SSC CPO salary after training is more than what they receive during the training period. Have a look at the category-wise salary of SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police/CAPF given below.
For SI in Delhi Police/CAPF
Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary after the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:
|
Basic/Allowances
|
X City
|
Y City
|
Z city
|
Basic Salary
|
35400
|
35400
|
35400
|
DA
|
6018 (17% of basic)
|
6018 (17% of basic)
|
6018 (17% of basic)
|
HRA
|
8496 (24% of basic)
|
5664 (16% of basic)
|
2832 (8% of basic)
|
TA
|
3600
|
1800
|
1800
|
DA On TA
|
612
|
306
|
306
|
Gross Salary
|
54126
|
49188
|
46356
|
NPS
|
4142
|
4142
|
4142
|
CGHS
|
250
|
250
|
250
|
CGEGIS
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
Total Deductions
|
4422
|
4422
|
4422
|
In-Hand Salary
|
49704
|
44766
|
41934
For Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Salary
Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary after the training period of Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF in a detailed manner:
|
Basic/Allowances
|
X City
|
Y City
|
Z city
|
Basic Salary
|
29,200
|
29,200
|
29,200
|
DA
|
4,964 (17% of basic)
|
4,964 (17% of basic)
|
4,964 (17% of basic)
|
HRA
|
7,008 (24% of basic)
|
4,672 (16% of basic)
|
2,336 (8% of basic)
|
TA
|
3600
|
1800
|
1800
|
Other Extra Allowances
|
500 to 700
|
500 to 700
|
500 to 700
|
Gross Salary
|
45,272 to
|
41,136 to
|
38,800 to 40,000
|
NPS
|
3,416
|
3,416
|
3,416
|
CGHS
|
250
|
250
|
250
|
CGEGIS
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
Total Deductions
|
3,696
|
3,696
|
3,696
|
In-Hand Salary
|
41,576 to 41,776
|
37,440 to 37,640
|
41934 to 35,384
SSC CPO Allowances
From the table for gross salary above, we can see that selected candidates will also be eligible for different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the perks & allowances offered shared below:
- House Rental Allowance (HRA)
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- Travelling Allowance (TA)
- Diet Allowance/ Ration Money
- Children Education Allowance
- Hostel Subsidy
- Dress Allowance
- Risk/ Hardship Allowance
- Special Duty Allowances
- Hair Cutting Allowances
- Non-practising Allowances (Only for Medical Officials)
- Training Allowances
- Island Special Duty Allowances
- Detachment Allowances
- HP CA Allowances
- Soap Toilet Allowances
- Medal Allowances
- Cash Handling Allowances
- Nursing Allowances
SSC CPO Salary Slip
The SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) is one of the most lucrative and prestigious jobs in the country. Along with huge career scope and job security, this post offers an attractive SSC CPO salary which ranges between Rs. 40,000 to 50,000, depending upon the posting area. With this, the employees also receive the SSC CPO Salary slips for their respective posts at the end of every month.
SSC CPO Job Profile
Each post comes with a different salary, perks, job profile, and numerous allowances. However, the selected candidates are assigned different roles and responsibilities as per the level of their post. Have a look at the table to know the post-wise SSC CPO Job Profile shared below:
|
Post Name
|
SSC CPO Job Profile
|
Sub-Inspector
|
To maintain Law and order.
To arrest criminals with or without a warrant.
To issue notice to an individual to submit documents needed for the investigation.
|
CAPFs
|
Border Security Forces (BSF)
|
To prevent all the crimes and illegal refugees across the border.
To safeguard the area of the India and Pakistan border.
To spread a sense of security awareness among the citizens of India.
|
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|
To control riots and Naxal activities across the nation.
|
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
|
To safeguard the border from any violations.
To prevent illegal immigration, smuggling, and anti-national actions across the border.
|
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|
To safeguard the borders between India & Nepal and India & Bhutan.
To prevent cross-border criminal activity such as smuggling and related actions.
|
CISF
|
To provide security to the PSU, government establishments, and state-controlled infrastructures.
To protect government-based infrastructure projects and industrial units.
SSC CPO Career Growth
Upon completing the fixed number of service periods, the SSC CPO becomes eligible to appear in the internal and promotional exams. After clearing this exam, they are promoted to high-level posts. The promotion hierarchy for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI job profile is shared below:
- Sub Inspector
- Inspector
- Senior Inspector
- ACP
- DCP
- Additional CP
- Joint CP
- Special Commissioner
- Commissioner