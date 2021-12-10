SSC CPO SI Result 2019: Medical Exam Result Announced on ssc.nic.in, DV to be held in last week of Dec

SSC CPO SI Medical Result 2019-21 has been announced by Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. Check Result PDF and other details here.

SSC CPO SI Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO SI Medical Exam 2019-21 can download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As per result, a total of 4003 candidates have been selected for document verification out of which 396 are Female Candidates and 3607 are Male candidates who have qualified in the Medical Examination and 03 temporary unfit female candidates will be called for the Document Verification.

How to Download SSC CPO SI Result 2019 Medical Exam?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 – Declaration of result of Medical Examination to short-list candidates for Document Verification'. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC CPO SI Result 2019Medical Exam and save it for future reference.

SSC CPO SI Document Verification Dates

The DV is tentatively scheduled in the last week of December 2021.The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in Document Verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification.

The candidates, who are unable to download their Admit Cards, may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is sole of the candidates.

The result of Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 was declared on 03 September 2021 to short-list candidates for Medical Examination.