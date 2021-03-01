Delhi Police Constable Result 2021 on 15 March @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC Constable Executive Selection List Updates Here

Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the SSC Delhi Police Exam from 27 November to 16 December across India at various centres. Now, SSC will release result of all the candidates who would qualify in online exam of Paper 1 for the post of Constable Executive (Male and Female) for Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya on its website ssc.nic.in on 15 March 2021 (Monday).

A selection list, separately for male and female, will be made by SSC. It will contain the roll number and details of the selected candidates. The candidates can download Delhi Police Result 2021, once released, from the official website.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key

SSC will also upload the final answer key after the release the of result on its website.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut-Off (Expected)



SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam was a computer based exam, consisted of objective-type 100 questions of 100 marks. As per the reports, questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Delhi Police Constable Cut-Off Marks for General Category is expected between 65 to 70 Marks, 60 to 65 Marks for OBC Category, 55 to 60 Marks for EWS Category and 50 to 55 Marks for SC. However, cut-off marks for women candidates in general category are expected between 65 to 75 Marks.

SSC Delhi Police Constable PE MT 2021



Candidates whose roll number will be in the selection list will appear for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) which will be conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi Only . The date, time and venue of Delhi Police Constable Physical Test will be announced after the release of the result. PE&MT will be essential but of qualifying nature.

Document verification (i.e. collection of required eligibility certificates/ documents from the candidates and their verification with original documents) will be conducted by Delhi Police at the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify all the events of PE&MT

SSC Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2021

Delhi Police Constable PE MT Admit Card will be issued by Delhi Police on their website i.e. delhipolice.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Final Merit List

The candidates who are qualified in the PE&MT and Document Verification will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list. On the basis of aggregate marks scored by the candidates in Computer Based Examination, provisional select listof candidates, in each category namely, Un-Reserved, SC, ST, OBC, EWSand ex-servicemen will be made separately for male and female candidates.

Medical Exam will be conducted for finally selected candidates.

Delhi Police Exam held in the month of November and December. Delhi Police Constable Answer Key were uploaded on 27 December and objection were invited till 31 December 2020.