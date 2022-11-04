SSC Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Submit Representation Before 7 Nov

SSC Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Constable (Driver) for Delhi Police (DP) at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who attended Delhi Police Driver Exam on 21 October 2022 can download DP Driver Answer Key. SSC Delhi Police Driver Answer Key Link is also given below.

SSC Delhi Police Driver Answer Key Download Link

SSC Delhi Police Driver Answer Key Objection

The commission is also inviting objections from the candidates who have any doubt regarding the answer. Such candidates can submit their objection online mode from 04 November at 4 PM up to 07 November 2022 at 4 PM on ssc.nic.in. They are also required to pay Rs. 100 per objection. They can visit the link given above for the submission of an objection.

How to Download SSC Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for the commission website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the answer key ‘ Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022’

Step 3: At the end, you will see a link the download the answer key and objection ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’

Step 4: Select the exam and privide the details

Step 5: Download SSC Driver Answer Key

SSC Delhi Police Driver Result 2022

The commission will release the result of the exam after considering all the objections. The result link is expected in the month of December 2022 or January 2023. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).