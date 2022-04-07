SSC Delhi Police Final Result 2020-22: List of withheld candidates uploaded on ssc.nic.in, 135 qualified

SSC Delhi Police Final Result 2020-22: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police Exam 2020. The list of SSC Delhi Constable Recruitment 2020-22 Exam Results of withheld candidates have been uploaded and can be downloaded from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the commission had declared the final result of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 on 5 December 2022. wherein 5690 candidates have been selected and the result of 625 candidates have been kept withheld for further scrutiny by the Commission owing to suspected use of unfair means.

After due scrutiny of these 625 withheld cases, the candidature of 135 candidates has been provisionally cleared. Out of the said 135 candidates, 125 belong to Select List and the remaining 10 candidates belong to the Reserve Panel. Accordingly, the Commission has decided to declare the result of the 125 candidates. Candidates can download SSC Delhi Police Final Result 2020 22 of withheld candidates followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC Delhi Police Final Result 2020 -22?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on Results Tab. Select ‘Others’ Click on the notification link that reads ‘CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION 2020 - LIST OF WITHHELD CANDIDATES NOW QUALIFIED IN FINAL RESULT (LIST-I)’. Click on ‘SSC Delhi Police Final Result 2020-22 Result Download’ link. Then, A PDF will be opened. Check your result and save PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC Delhi Police Final Result 2020 -22 withheld candidates

According to the result, the candidature of 490 candidates is still under suspicion and hence the matter has been referred to Delhi Police for further investigation. Withheld candidates can directly download SSC Constable Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.