SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification on 17 May @ssc.nic.in, Check Eligibility Here

The Staff Selection Commission is hiring Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility, selection process, application process and other details.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will upload the notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police on 17 May 2022. SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Application Process will also start on the same day. The last date of application is 16 June 2022. Interested Male candidates who possess the required eligibility conditions can apply on SSC's official website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 for all the eligible applicants in the month of September 2022. 12th passed candidates whose age is not more than 25 years are expected to appear for the Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022.

Finally selected candidates are expected to be paid Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

The number of vacancies shall also be released in the notification itself. The candidates are advised to wait for the detailed notification for details regarding SSC HC Recruitment 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Important Dates 2022

SSC Delhi Police HC Events Important Dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Notification Date 17 May 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration Starting Date 17 May 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration Last Date 16 June 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date 2022 September 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Vacancy Details

Head Constable Vacancy - to be announced

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Salary:

Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of: