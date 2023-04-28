SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2023 Out: Check Tier 1 Hall Ticket Download Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS admit card for the Eastern region on its official website-sscer.org. Check the download link.

SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS admit card for the Eastern region on its official website. Now all those candidates who have successfully registered themselves for SSC MTS exam for the eastern region can download their admit card from the link given on the official website-sscer.org.

However, candidates who have to appear in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can download their admit card directly through the link given below.



It is noted that SSC is set to conduct the written examination for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) from May 02 to May 19 and June 13 to June 20, 2023.

Login Credentials to Download Admit Card

To download the admit card for the above posts written exam. candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can get your essential login credentials including registration id, name and date of birth from the information you have provided during submission of application for the above posts.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination , should note that the test will be given in 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English.

All those candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSCER MTS Admit Card 2023



Step 1: Visit the SSC official Eastern region website at sscer.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - "

Download e-Admit Card of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022."

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as mentioned above.

Step 4: Your SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

