[Official] SSC GD Admit Card 2022: Download GD Constable Call Letter Region Wise

SSC GD Admit Card 2022: Get here the direct link to download SSC GD constable call letter. Check SSC GD NWR, WR, and MPR region hall ticket link and exam date.

SSC GD Admit Card 2022 has been released by the examination authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC GD admit card is available to download from December 28, 2022. SSC has released the SSC GD hall tickets for NWR, WR, and MPR regions. The GD admit card for all other SSC regions will be uploaded soon on the regional websites of the SSC.

To download SSC GD admit card 2022 candidates have to provide Roll No./Registration ID and Date Of Birth/Password. Candidates are advised to verify the personal and examination details mentioned in SSC GD admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they are advised to get it corrected through the officials before the exam.

The SSC GD exam is scheduled to be conducted online in various examination slots from January 10 to February 14, 2023. It is expected that nearly 30 lakh candidates will appear for the SSC GD exam from various regions. In 2018, a total of 52,20,335 candidates registered, while 30,41,284 finally took the examination.

How to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download GD Constable Admit Card

To download SSC GD Constable 2022 Admit Card, a candidate is required to provide the registration number/roll number & date of birth. Candidates can check the below steps to download SSC GD Admit Card from the official website-

Step 1: Click on links to visit the official website of SSC i.e. https://ssc.nic.in/portal/admitcard

Step 2: Click on the region you have applied for and the regional website opens up.

Step 3: Click on the notification reading “Status/Download Call Letter For Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022”.

Step 4: Enter your Roll No./Registration ID provided to you at the time of registration for the SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam

Step 5: Now Enter your Date Of Birth/ Password

Step 8: Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card that appears on the screen and keep a copy for future reference.

Once candidates download the SSC GD admit card they are advised to check all details printed on the SSC GD Admit Card and in case of any discrepancy or mistake they must contact SSC immediately. The admit card consists of all necessary information like registration number, exam date, venue, reporting time, examination timing, COVID-19 instructions, and other details. Therefore candidates are advised to carefully check and read all the instructions they have to follow while appearing for the examination as the examination schedule and time. Candidates are advised not to forget to take a hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall else without it, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the hall.

The SSC GD 2022 is conducted to recruit 45284 General Duty Constables in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Candidates who will qualify in SSC GD Tier-1 Exam will be called for PET & PST followed by document verification and medical examination for concluding the selection process of General Duty Constable.

SSC GD Admit Card Download Links Region-wise

SSC GD Admit Card 2022 has been released for the North-Western, Western, and Madhya Pradesh regions on December 28, 2022. All candidates can download their region-wise SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for the Tier-1 Exam. The region-wise link to download the SSC GD Admit card is provided in the table below.