SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in: Check Download Link

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Constable GD and Rifleman GD. Candidates who have participated in SSC GD Constable Exam from 16 November to 15 December 2021 can check SSC GD Constable Answer Key Link from this page. They are required to login into their account using their Roll Number and Password.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key Link

SSC GD Constable 2021 Dates SSC GD Constable Registration Link 17 July to 31 August 2021 SSC GD Constable Exam Date 16 Non to 15 Dec 2021 SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date 24 Dec 2021 SSC GD Constable Result Date Expected in Jan or Feb 2022

SSC GD Constable Answer Key Objection 2021

SSC is also inviting objection from the candidates who have doubt regarding any answer. Such candidates are required to submit objection within a given time frame through online mode on official website of SSC with a payment of Rs. 100/-.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021

SSC will upload the list of the candidates selected in the exam. SSC Constable Result shall be prepared on the basis of objections. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) to be conducted by the CAPFs.

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification was published for filling up 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the SSC official website i.e. ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of GD Constable Examination – 2021' Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key PDF Scroll Down and click on 'Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation' Provide your User ID and Password and click on the “Login” button Download SSC Constable GD Answer Key

SSC Website