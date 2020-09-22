SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21 to be released today @ssc.nic.in, Check Recruitment Notification Updates for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS Here

SSC Exam Date 2020-21 for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS

SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the exam dates for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS posts, today, on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Earlier, on 17 September 2020, SSC has uploaded a notice regarding the mentioned posts according to which the exam schedule will be released on 22 September 2020.

SSC is going to conduct various exam for the year 2020-21. SSC Exam 2020 will be conducted for various posts such as Selection Posts, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D, Combined Graduate Level, Combined Higher Secondary Level and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical).

SSC Selection Post 8 Recruitment Notification 2020, SSC SI in Delhi Police Notification 2020, SSC CAPFs Notification 2020 and SSC JHT Notification 2020 has been already released by the commission. The exam dates are also mentioned in the notification.

Now, the commission will release SSC JE Notification 2020, SSC Steno Notification 2020, SSC CGL Notification 2020, SSC CHSL Notification 2020 and SSC MTS Notification 2020.

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts SSC JE Exam Date 2020 To be released on 22 September SSC JE Exam Notification Date 2020 To be updated soon Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ SSC Steno Exam Date 2020 To be released on 22 September SSC Steno Notification 2020 Date To be updated soon Combined Graduate Level SSC CGL Exam Date 2020 To be released on 22 September SSC CGL Notification 2020 Date To be updated soon Combined Higher Secondary Level SSC CHSL Exam Date 2020 To be released on 22 September SSC CHSL Notification 2020 Date To be updated soon Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) SSC MTS Exam Date 2020 To be released on 22 September SSC MTS Notification 2020 Date To be updated soon

The candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of the commission for SSC Exam Latest Updates

SSC Exam 2020 Notification PDF Download