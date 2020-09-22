Study at Home
Search

SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21 to be released today @ssc.nic.in, Check Recruitment Notification Updates for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS Here

Recently, the commission has uploaded an important notification for the post of JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS. As per the notice, SSC will update the exam dates for these posts on 22 September 2020 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check Details Here

Sep 22, 2020 13:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC Exam Date 2020-21 for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS
SSC Exam Date 2020-21 for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS

SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the exam dates for JE, Steno, CGL, CHSL and MTS posts, today, on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Earlier, on 17 September 2020, SSC has uploaded a notice regarding the mentioned posts according to which the exam schedule will be released on 22 September 2020.

SSC is going to conduct various exam for the year 2020-21. SSC Exam 2020 will be conducted for various posts such as Selection Posts, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D, Combined Graduate Level, Combined Higher Secondary Level and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical).

SSC Selection Post 8 Recruitment Notification 2020, SSC SI in Delhi Police Notification 2020, SSC CAPFs Notification 2020 and SSC JHT Notification 2020 has been already released by the commission. The exam dates are also mentioned in the notification.

Now, the commission will release SSC JE Notification 2020, SSC Steno Notification 2020, SSC CGL Notification 2020, SSC CHSL Notification 2020 and SSC MTS Notification 2020.

 

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts

SSC JE Exam Date 2020

To be released on 22 September

SSC JE Exam Notification Date 2020

To be updated soon

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’

SSC Steno Exam Date 2020

To be released on 22 September

SSC Steno Notification 2020 Date

To be updated soon

Combined Graduate Level

SSC CGL Exam Date 2020

To be released on 22 September

SSC CGL Notification 2020 Date

To be updated soon

Combined Higher Secondary Level

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2020

To be released on 22 September

SSC CHSL Notification 2020 Date

To be updated soon

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)

SSC MTS Exam Date 2020

To be released on 22 September

SSC MTS Notification 2020 Date

To be updated soon

The candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of the commission for SSC Exam Latest Updates

SSC Exam 2020 Notification PDF Download

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material