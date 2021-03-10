SSC JE Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Application Status for Junior Engineer Paper 1 on SSC SR and SSC ER Exam, from 22 March

SSC JE Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection commission, Eastern Region (ER) and Southern Region (SR) has released the status of Computer Based Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on sscer.org and sscsr.gov.in respectively. Candidates, who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2020-21, can check whether their application is accepted or not from the regional websites of SSC or directly through the table below.

Candidates whose application is accepted would be able to download SSC JE Admit Card 2021 and appear in SSC JE Paper 1 on scheduled date and time.

SSC JE Admit Card Download Link Region Wise

Name of the Region SSC JE Admit Card Link SSC JE Application Status Link SSC Regional Websites SSC Eastern Region SSC ER JE Admit Card SSC ER JE Application Status http://www.sscer.org/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR JE Admit Card SSC SR JE Application Status http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC North Region SSC NR JE Admit Card SSC NR JE Application Status http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC CR JE Admit Card SSC CR JE Application Status http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR JE Admit Card SSC MPR JE Application Status http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR JE Admit Card SSC NWR JE Application Status http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR JE Card SSC WR JE Application Status http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER JE Admit Card SSC NER JE Application Status http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR JE Admit Card SSC KKR JE Application Status https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC JE Phase 1 Exam is schduled to be held from 22 March 2020 (Monday) to 25 March 2021 (Thursday).

Candidates should carry their SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card along with 2 passport size recent colour photographs and an Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

SSC JE Exam Pattern:

There will be 200 objective type questions on:

General Intelligence and Reasoning - 50 questions of 50 marks General Awareness - 50 questions of 50 marks General Engineering (Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical) - 100 questions of 100 marks. Total Time - 2 hours Negative Marking - 0.25 Marks Question Paper Language - English & Hindi.

SSC JE Answer Key 2021

SSC will released the Tentative Answer Keys will after the exam on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candiates can submit objection with a payment of Rs. 100/-/

SSC JE Paper 2 2021



Candidates who will pass the paper will be called for SSC JE Paper-2 (Descriptive Type) which is of 300 marks

SSC had released the notification for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts Engineers) on 01 October 2020.

SSC JE Notification 2020