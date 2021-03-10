JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

SSC JE Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Application Status for Junior Engineer Paper 1 on SSC SR and SSC ER Exam, from 22 March

SSC ER and SSC SR has released the status of Computer Based Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on sscer.org and sscsr.gov.in respectively. SSC JE Admit Card Soon.

Created On: Mar 10, 2021 13:10 IST
SSC JE Admit Card 2021
SSC JE Admit Card 2021

SSC JE Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection commission, Eastern Region (ER) and Southern Region (SR) has released the status of Computer Based Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on sscer.org and sscsr.gov.in respectively. Candidates, who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2020-21, can check whether their application is accepted or not from the regional websites of SSC or directly through the table below.

Candidates whose application is accepted would be able to download SSC JE Admit Card 2021 and appear in SSC JE Paper 1 on scheduled date and time.

SSC JE Admit Card Download Link Region Wise

 

Name of the Region

SSC JE Admit Card Link

SSC JE Application Status Link

SSC Regional Websites

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER JE Admit Card

SSC ER JE Application Status

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR JE Admit Card

SSC SR JE Application Status

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC North Region

SSC NR JE Admit Card

SSC NR JE Application Status

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Central Region

SSC CR JE Admit Card

SSC CR JE Application Status

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MPR JE Admit Card

SSC MPR JE Application Status

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR JE Admit Card

SSC NWR JE Application Status

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR JE Card

SSC WR JE Application Status

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER JE Admit Card

SSC NER JE Application Status

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR JE Admit Card

SSC KKR JE Application Status

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

 

SSC JE Phase 1 Exam is schduled to be held from 22 March 2020 (Monday) to 25 March 2021 (Thursday).

Candidates should carry their SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card along with 2 passport size recent colour photographs and an Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

SSC JE Exam Pattern:

There will be 200 objective type questions on:

  1. General Intelligence and Reasoning - 50 questions of 50 marks
  2. General Awareness - 50 questions of 50 marks
  3. General Engineering (Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical) - 100 questions of 100 marks.
  4. Total Time - 2 hours
  5. Negative Marking - 0.25 Marks
  6. Question Paper Language - English & Hindi.

SSC JE Answer Key 2021

SSC will released the Tentative Answer Keys will after the exam on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candiates can submit objection with a payment of Rs. 100/-/

SSC JE Paper 2 2021

Candidates who will pass the paper will be called for SSC JE Paper-2 (Descriptive Type) which is of 300 marks

SSC had released the notification for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts Engineers) on 01 October 2020.

SSC JE Notification 2020

FAQ

I forgot my Registration Number of SSC JE. How to download SSC JE Admit Card ?

You can also download it using your name and date of birth

What should I carry at the exam centre ?

SSC JE Admit Card, 2 latest Photos and 1 ID Card

What is SSC JE Admit Card Date ?

SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card is expected anytime soon.

How can I download SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card ?

You can download SSC JE Admit Card for Paper 1 for the region website of SSC for which you appearing in the exam.
