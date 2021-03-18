SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2021: Download Jr Engineer Paper 1 Hall Ticket @ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka has released the admit card of computer bases test for JE Paper 1 Exam (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2020. Candidates can download the SSC KKR Admit Card from the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region official website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC JE is scheduled on 22 March, 23 March and 24 March 2021. SSC KKR JE Admit Card Link for KKR Region is also given below. Candidates can download their SSC JE Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SSC KKR JE Admit Card Download Link

SSC JE Admit Card 2021 Link for Other Regions

How to download SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2021 ?



First, go the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in Now, Click on the link ‘Click here to download DOWNLOAD ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL AND QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACTS) EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 22.03.2021 TO 24.03.2021’ Provide your details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth Click on the “Download Admit Card” button Download SSC JE Admit Card 2021 Take a printout of the future use

Candidates should carrt their SSC Junior Engineer admit card along with ID proof (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL at the exam centre.