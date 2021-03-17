SSC SR JE Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Jr Engineer Paper 1 Admit Card @sscsr.gov.in

SSC SR JE Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has released the admit card of Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates whose application is accepted, can download the SSC SR Admit Card from the SSC Southern Region official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in.

SSC SR JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SSC SR JE Admit Card Download 2021

SSC JE Admit Card Download for Other Regions

SSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021. The Candidates should carry their SSC JE 2020 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter and self-declaration form.

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Southern Region ?

Go to official website of the SSC Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in

Click on the link ‘ Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020’

Read all the instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’

A new page will open where you can download the admit card Registration Number OR Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth

Download SSC JE Admit Card 2020-21

