SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022 Today: Check Exam Date, Salary Here

SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification, for hiring the candidates as Junior Engineers for various government departments and ministries, on 12 August 2022. Those who are interested to get this job are required to apply online on the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC JE Application Link will also be available today and candidates can submit the application on or before 02 September 2022.
Vacancies will be notified for the Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of November 2022.
Candidates with a degree or diploma in the concerned discipline are eligible for this role. They can check more details on SSC JE Vacancy 2022 below:
SSC JE Important Dates 2022
|SSC JE 2022 Notification Date
|12 August 2022
|SSC JE 2022 Registration Starting Date
|12 August 2022
|SSC JE 2022 Registration End Date
|02 September 2022
|SSC JE Exam Date 2022
|November 2022
|SSC JE Result Date 2022
|to be announced
SSC JE Salary 2022:
Rs 35400- 112400/-
SSC JE 2022 Eligibility Criteria
|Name of the Department
|Qualification
|Age Limit
|JE Civil, Central Water Commission
|B.E/B.Tech or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
|32 years
|JE Mechanical, Central Water Commission
|
B.E/B.Tech or Diploma in Mechnical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
|32 years
|JE Civil, CPWD, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization
|Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
|32 years
|
JE Electrical), CPWD, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization
|Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
|32 years
|JE Civil, MES, Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence
|Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University Or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works.
|30 years
|JE Mechanical, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization
|Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board.
|30 years
|
JE Electrical, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization
|Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board.
|30 years
|
JE Electrical & Mechanical), Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence
|Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works
|30 years
|
JE Mechanical, Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval)
|Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute; or Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field.
|30 years
|
JE Electrical, Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval)
|Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field.
|30 years
SSC JE 2022 Selection Process
There will be three rounds:
- Paper 1 - Computer Based Objective Type Test
- Paper 2 - Conventional Type Written Examination
- Document Verification (DV)
SSC JE Exam Pattern 2022
SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2022
- There will be 50 questions on each General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awarness and 100 questions on General Engineering
- The total marks of the exam are 200
- Candidates will be 2 hours
- There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks
SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern
Now, there will be a single paper on General Engineering with 300 questions to be done in 2 hours.
SSC JE Admit Card 2022
Applicants will be required to download the admit card from the official website of SSC Regions i.e. NR, SR, ER, WR, KKR, NER, NWR, MPR, and CR.
SSC JE Result 2022
The result for each stage will be uploaded on the official website of the commission in a PDF format.
How to Apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in and register yourself
- After registration, login into the website and click on online application link
- Fill up your details
- Upload the documents
- Pay application fee
- Submit the application Form
Application Fee
- General and OBC - Rs 100/-
- Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen - No Fee