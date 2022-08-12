SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022 Today: Check Exam Date, Salary Here

SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022: Staff Selection Commission will release the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer today. Candidates can check the exam details, application dates, eligibility, selection process and application process here.

SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification, for hiring the candidates as Junior Engineers for various government departments and ministries, on 12 August 2022. Those who are interested to get this job are required to apply online on the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC JE Application Link will also be available today and candidates can submit the application on or before 02 September 2022.

Vacancies will be notified for the Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of November 2022.

Candidates with a degree or diploma in the concerned discipline are eligible for this role. They can check more details on SSC JE Vacancy 2022 below:

SSC JE Important Dates 2022

SSC JE 2022 Notification Date 12 August 2022 SSC JE 2022 Registration Starting Date 12 August 2022 SSC JE 2022 Registration End Date 02 September 2022 SSC JE Exam Date 2022 November 2022 SSC JE Result Date 2022 to be announced

SSC JE Salary 2022:

Rs 35400- 112400/-

SSC JE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Name of the Department Qualification Age Limit JE Civil, Central Water Commission B.E/B.Tech or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. 32 years JE Mechanical, Central Water Commission B.E/B.Tech or Diploma in Mechnical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. 32 years JE Civil, CPWD, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. 32 years JE Electrical), CPWD, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. 32 years JE Civil, MES, Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University Or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. 30 years JE Mechanical, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. 30 years JE Electrical, Farakka Barrage Project, Central Water Power Research Station, National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. 30 years JE Electrical & Mechanical), Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works 30 years JE Mechanical, Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval) Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute; or Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field. 30 years JE Electrical, Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval) Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus Two years experience in the respective field. 30 years

SSC JE 2022 Selection Process

There will be three rounds:

Paper 1 - Computer Based Objective Type Test Paper 2 - Conventional Type Written Examination Document Verification (DV)

SSC JE Exam Pattern 2022

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2022

There will be 50 questions on each General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awarness and 100 questions on General Engineering

The total marks of the exam are 200

Candidates will be 2 hours

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Now, there will be a single paper on General Engineering with 300 questions to be done in 2 hours.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022

Applicants will be required to download the admit card from the official website of SSC Regions i.e. NR, SR, ER, WR, KKR, NER, NWR, MPR, and CR.

SSC JE Result 2022

The result for each stage will be uploaded on the official website of the commission in a PDF format.

How to Apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in and register yourself After registration, login into the website and click on online application link Fill up your details Upload the documents Pay application fee Submit the application Form

Application Fee