SSC JHT 2019-20 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in: Select Post Preference Codes for 325 Junior Hindi Translator Vacancies in various Ministries

SSC has recently announced the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 325 Vacancies on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-2 was conducted on 16th February 2020 and total 1360 Candidates were shortlisted for the final selection process. Earlier on 29th January 2020, SSC declared the result for SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-1 held on 26th November 2019 wherein 1977 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-2.
SSC JHT 2019-20 Vacancies in various Ministries
Let’s have a look at the SSC JHT 2019-20 Vacancies in various Ministries:
|
Final vacancies of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2019
|
S.No.
|
Name of Organization
|
Name of Post
|
Deptt. Code/ Post Code
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
Others
|
Suitable for Colour Blind
|
1
|
Rajbhasha Vibhag(MHA) D/o Official Language
|
Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted
|
A1/ A
|
27
|
12
|
45
|
16
|
69
|
169
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Yes
|
2
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), (D/o Revenue)
|
Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted
|
D1/ D
|
12
|
7
|
12
|
5
|
18
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
No
|
3
|
Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)
|
Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted
|
D2/ D
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Yes
|
4
|
IHQ MOD(Army), Directorate of General Ordnance Service
|
Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted
|
D3/ D
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Yes
|
5
|
M/o Health and Family Welfare (DGHS)
|
Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted
|
D4/ D
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
No
|
6
|
M/o Housing and Urban Affairs
|
Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Office)
|
D5/ D
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Yes
|
7
|
M/o External Affairs, Central Passport Office
|
Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Office)
|
D6/ D
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
13
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Yes
|
8
|
Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Office)
|
D7/ D
|
6
|
3
|
12
|
4
|
20
|
45
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Yes
|
Total
|
52
|
27
|
83
|
29
|
134
|
325
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
SSC JHT 2019-20 Post Preference Code Format
Below is the Detailed Option Form for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019
1. Fill your Name & Roll Number
Name of the Candidate______________________________________________ Roll No_______________________ candidates should indicate their options, in order of preference, separately for the post in the following Format:
2. Posts for which you are eligible (Please write – Yes / No)
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Posts
|
Please write (Yes / No)
|
A
|
Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)
|
|
D
|
Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT.
|
3. Code of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices for giving preference:
(A) Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400):
|
Code
|
Name of Department
|
A1
|
Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), D/o Official Language
(D) Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400):
|
Code
|
Name of Department
|
D1
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), D/o Revenue
|
D2
|
Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)
|
D3
|
IHQ MOD (Army), Directorate of General Ordnance service
|
D4
|
M/o Health and Family Welfare (DGHS)
|
D5
|
M/o Housing & Urban Affairs
|
D6
|
M/o External Affairs, Central Passport Office
|
D7
|
Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)
4. SELECT AND FILL THE POST CODES
Shortlisted candidates are advised to choose the Post Codes first for which they are eligible and have essential qualification. Candidates need to give priority number from 1 to 8 to the Post Codes in the below format:
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. SIGNATURE OF THE CANDIDATE
Add your name and signature at the end of the Post Preference Form.
Every year SSC conducts Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination every to check the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. Job Profile of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who have proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages. A JHT profile can offer you a government job with a good salary package.