SSC JHT 2019-20 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in: Select Post Preference Codes for 325 Junior Hindi Translator Vacancies in various Ministries

SSC has recently announced the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 325 Vacancies on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-2 was conducted on 16th February 2020 and total 1360 Candidates were shortlisted for the final selection process. Earlier on 29th January 2020, SSC declared the result for SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-1 held on 26th November 2019 wherein 1977 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-2.

SSC JHT 2019-20 Vacancies in various Ministries

Let’s have a look at the SSC JHT 2019-20 Vacancies in various Ministries:

Final vacancies of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2019 S.No. Name of Organization Name of Post Deptt. Code/ Post Code SC ST OBC EWS UR Total OH HH VH Others Suitable for Colour Blind 1 Rajbhasha Vibhag(MHA) D/o Official Language Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted A1/ A 27 12 45 16 69 169 2 2 2 1 Yes 2 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), (D/o Revenue) Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted D1/ D 12 7 12 5 18 54 0 0 0 0 No 3 Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted D2/ D 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Yes 4 IHQ MOD(Army), Directorate of General Ordnance Service Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted D3/ D 2 1 4 2 5 14 1 0 0 0 Yes 5 M/o Health and Family Welfare (DGHS) Junior Translator Group B Non-Gazetted D4/ D 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 No 6 M/o Housing and Urban Affairs Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Office) D5/ D 0 2 1 0 6 9 0 0 0 0 Yes 7 M/o External Affairs, Central Passport Office Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Office) D6/ D 5 2 9 2 13 31 0 0 0 1 Yes 8 Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Office) D7/ D 6 3 12 4 20 45 0 1 0 1 Yes Total 52 27 83 29 134 325 3 4 2 3

SSC JHT 2019-20 Post Preference Code Format

Below is the Detailed Option Form for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019

1. Fill your Name & Roll Number

Name of the Candidate______________________________________________ Roll No_______________________ candidates should indicate their options, in order of preference, separately for the post in the following Format:

2. Posts for which you are eligible (Please write – Yes / No)

Post Code Name of the Posts Please write (Yes / No) A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) D Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT.

3. Code of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices for giving preference:

(A) Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400):

Code Name of Department A1 Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), D/o Official Language

(D) Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400):

Code Name of Department D1 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), D/o Revenue D2 Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) D3 IHQ MOD (Army), Directorate of General Ordnance service D4 M/o Health and Family Welfare (DGHS) D5 M/o Housing & Urban Affairs D6 M/o External Affairs, Central Passport Office D7 Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)

4. SELECT AND FILL THE POST CODES

Shortlisted candidates are advised to choose the Post Codes first for which they are eligible and have essential qualification. Candidates need to give priority number from 1 to 8 to the Post Codes in the below format:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

5. SIGNATURE OF THE CANDIDATE

Add your name and signature at the end of the Post Preference Form.

Every year SSC conducts Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination every to check the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. Job Profile of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who have proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages. A JHT profile can offer you a government job with a good salary package.