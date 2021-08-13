SSC JHT DV Date Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check SSCKKR, ER DV Translator Schedule and Admit Card Schedule Here

SSC JHT DV Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently a selected list of the candidates for document verification for recruitment through Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020. The eligible candidates can checklist of selected candidates and schedule for document verification on the official website.

As per the notice, the documentation is scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 August 2021 at Staff Selection Commission (KKR), Third Floor, ‘D’ & ‘F’ – Wing, Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, Bangalore – 560 034 while for ER, the documentation will be done at Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Regional Office, Nizam Palace, 1st MSO Building, 8th Floor, 234/4, A. J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata – 700020. The candidates are required to bring all essential documents at the time of documentation. The candidates who fail to produce documents will not be considered for the appointment.

Attendance of all the candidates for document verification on the scheduled date and time is compulsory. If any candidate does not report for document verification on the scheduled date and time, he/she will not be considered for any of the posts of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 and no further opportunity will be given to him/her for appearing in Document Verification.

The result of Paper-2 of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 was declared on 14 July 2021 based on the exam held on 14 February 2021 at various centres across the country. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates was uploaded on the website of the Commission on 22 July 2021.

All candidates qualified in the Paper-I and Paper-II are required to appear for Document Verification. Candidates, who do not attend Document Verification, will not be considered for the final selection. As of now, the commission has only uploaded the schedule of KKR, the schedule of the rest regions will be allotted in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Check Zone Wise SSC JHT DV Schedule and Admit Card Schedule