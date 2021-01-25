SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020-21 Out: Download Paper 1 Final Keys @ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer key alongwith with Question Papers of the online exam of Paper 1 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates. Candidates can download SSC JHT Answer Key from the official website of the Commission i.e.ssc.nic.in from 25 January 2020 to 24 February 2021.

SSC JHT Final Answer Key Link is available below. The candidates can download SSC Translator Final Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

How to Download SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to the official website of SSC i.e. https:// ssc.nic.in. Click on the link ‘new gif Image Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys reg.’ SSC JHT Final Answer Key PDF Notice will open where you will find the link to download the final keys - ‘Click here for Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper’ Provide your Roll Number and Password Download SSC JHT Paper 1 Final Answer Key You may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

Staff Selection Commission had Paper 1 in Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country on 19 January 2021. SSC JHT Result 2020 was declared on 19 January 2021. As per the result, a total of 1688 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in SSC JHT Paper 2.