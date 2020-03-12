SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2020 Released @ ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Download SSC CHSL Admit Card for Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka has released the admit card of online test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts. Candidates can download the SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card from the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region official website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC CHSL CBT Exam will be held from 23 September to 27 September 2019. SSC CHSL KKR Admit Card Link 2020 link is also given below.

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card Download 2020

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download for Other Regions

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 for Kerala Karnataka ?

First, go the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the link ‘

"Please Click here to download the Admission Certificate for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 (Tier-I)’

Provide your details such as Registration Number & Date of Birth and Select “Instruction” button

If you do not know your Registration number then Enter your Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth and Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card

Take a printout of the future use

Candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) may note that while appearing in the Computer Based Examination, they must carry two copies of their latest Passport size colour photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate.