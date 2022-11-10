SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2022 Available @ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Download Junior Engineer Call Letter

SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has released the admit card of the exam of Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). SSC KKR JE Admit Card Download Link is available on the website of the commission i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card from this page as well.

SSC JE Exam will be held from 14 November 2022 and will be conducted till 16 November 2022. Students can check the exact date and time on their admit card.



SSC KKR JE Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission of SSC KKR i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in Click on "ADMIT CARD(JE-2022): Click here download Admit Card for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 to be held from 14/11/2022 to 16/11/2022" Provide your registration number and date of birth Download SSC KKR Admit Card 2022

According to the official website "Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam."



The commission has announced the vacancies for Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts Disciplines and the selection for which will be done on the basis of Paper 1 (Computer Based Objective Type Test), Paper 2 (Conventional Type Written Examination) and Document Verification (DV).