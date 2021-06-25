SSC MTS Exam 2021 Postponed, Official Notice for Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Released @ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the exam for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. As per the notice, SSC MTS Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held from 01 July to 20 July 2021 has been postponed.

SSC MTS Exam 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the exam for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in on 25 June 2021. As per the notice, SSC MTS Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held from 01 July to 20 July 2021 has been postponed.

As per the official notice, Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course. Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time-to-time for further updates.

Other than this SSC has also postponed the Paper 2 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Earlier,the commission has also postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam.

We can expect that SSC MTS Paper 1 shall be conducted after SSC CHSL Exam 2021 and SSC CGL 2021.

SSC will release SSC MTS Admit Card on its regional websites before 7 days from the date of the examination. It is to be noted that, application status will uploaded for all the candidates who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021.

SSC had released the notification for recruitment to the post of MTS General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

Online Applications were invited from 05 February 2021 to 21 March 2021.

SSC Website