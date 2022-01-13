SSC MTS Result 2021-22 Updates: Check Expected Cut-Off, Qualifying Marks and Other Details

Check all the details related to SSC MTS Result 2021 such as Expected Result Date, Expected Cut-Off, Qualifying Marks, Paper 2 Details Here.

SC MTS Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has concluded the online exam of Multi Tasking Staff on 02 November 2022 across the country. SSC MTS Answer Key was released on 12 November 2022 and online objections were invited from the candidates upto 18 November 2022. Now, the commission is examining all the objections submitted by the candidates and will release SSC MTS Result 2021. SSC MTS Paper 1 Result Date shall be announced in the SSC Result Calendar 2022. Candidates who have attended the SSC MTS Exam 2020-21 are advised to keep an eye on this page for result updates.

SSC will upload the SSC MTS Result PDF of selected candidates containing their names and roll number on ssc.nic.in. Such candidates will be called for the next round of recruitment.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check expected cut-off, steps to download result and Paper 2 Details

SSC MTS Qualifying Marks

The candidates need to score following marks in order to qualify the exam:

General/ EWS - 30%

OBC - 25%

SC/ST/Others - 20%

SSC MTS Cut-Off 2021

SSC MTS Exam was conducted from 05 October 2021 to 18 November 2021. The difficulty level of the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’. There were 100 Objective MCQs of 100 marks in the Format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The duration of the exam was 1 hour 30 Minutes.

We have guesstimated the cut-off for each two age groups who participated in the exam i.e. From 18 to 27 years and 18 to 25 years.

Category Age-group of 18-27 years Age-group of 18-25 years General 80-85 85-90 EWS 75-80 80-85 OBC 70-75 75-80 SC 65-70 70-75 ST 60-65 65-70

SSC MTS Paper 2022

The commission will upload the details regarding Paper 2 along with the release of Paper 1 Result. SSC MTS Paper 2 will be 50 marks.

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2021 ?

Visit the SSC official website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in and click on ‘Result’ Tab given on the official page Go to ‘Other’ Section and click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (Paper-I), 2020 Result’ Download SSC MTS Result PDF Check your name/roll number in the list

SSC MTS Recruitment Applications were invited from 05 February to 21 March 2021.