SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Released @sscnwr.org, Download North Western Region Combined Graduate Level 2 Call Letter

SSC NWR CGL 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, North Western Region (NWR), has released the admit card of Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam 2020. Candidates can download SSC NWR Admit Card from the official website - sscnwr.org by providing their Roll No. / Registration ID OR Name and DOB .

SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also check their application ststus through the link. Candidates, whose application is accepted, can download SSC NWR CGL 2 Admit Card through the link.

SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link 2020

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download for Other Regions

SSC CGL 2 Exam will be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020. Candidates should bring their SSC CGL Tier 2 e- Admit Card along with original photo ID card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admit card. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 for North Western Region ?